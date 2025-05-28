Rhood
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 14, 2008
- Messages
- 20,691
- Reaction score
- 8,359
Donald Trump pardons former Republican Rep. Michael Grimm for tax fraud conviction.
Grimm who represented Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn in Congress from 2011 to 2015, pleaded guilty in December 2014 to tax fraud, stemming from a restaurant he owned in Manhattan. He had won reelection the previous month despite facing charges including perjury and allegedly purposely hiring undocumented immigrants.
Donald Trump pardons former Republican Rep. Michael Grimm for tax fraud conviction
Grimm who represented Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn in Congress from 2011 to 2015, pleaded guilty in December 2014 to tax fraud.
www.usatoday.com
Last edited: