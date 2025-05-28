Elections Trump pardons the Grimm Reaper

Donald Trump pardons former Republican Rep. Michael Grimm for tax fraud conviction.
Grimm who represented Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn in Congress from 2011 to 2015, pleaded guilty in December 2014 to tax fraud, stemming from a restaurant he owned in Manhattan. He had won reelection the previous month despite facing charges including perjury and allegedly purposely hiring undocumented immigrants.

Donald Trump pardons former Republican Rep. Michael Grimm for tax fraud conviction

Grimm who represented Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn in Congress from 2011 to 2015, pleaded guilty in December 2014 to tax fraud.
He also pardoned someone called NBA Youngboy. A rapper apparently. I've never heard of him. But giving his wiki a cursory glance is amusing. It appears he's committed almost every crime:

Robbery, attempted murder, assault, weapons, kidnapping, drugs, fraud, etc
 
