Crime Trump Pardons his own kind

Trump announces pardon for Todd and Julie Chrisley after reality TV stars' fraud, tax evasion convictions

President Trump plans to pardon reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion, as he revealed in a call with their daughter Savannah.
I'd ask "make it make sense" but we all know at this point the reasons.

I imagine the convo with Trump and his team went a little like:
The daughters asking for her parents pardons? Well is she hot? Check. Does she remind me of my daughter who id love to date? Check
Did she make a payment / donation ? Check

pardon granted.

Draining the swamp is such a meme, anyone who believed that shit is most likely braindead lol
 
Are we taking bets whether or not anyone can defend this action without mentioning Biden or Hunter?
 
Whippy McGee said:
Too late....

{<BJPeen}
You'll never be able to address this pardon because you don't have the integrity or character to actually criticize this administration or Trump himself, and I know several conservatives who have.

That's what separates real patriots and real conservatives from people like you lol
 
MrShady said:
You'll never be able to address this pardon because you don't have the integrity or character to actually criticize this administration or Trump himself, and I know several conservatives who have.

That's what separates real patriots and real conservatives from people like you lol

That's what separates real patriots and real conservatives from people like you lol
From your link... the video makes the point that the prosecution was targeted, because they were Trump supporters.

Do you know more about this case, because if this is what we have to go on, perhaps Trump did the right thing? I'm going to withhold judgement until I learn more.

As far as draining the swamp, you don't seem to understand what that means. These people were not part of the beltway swamp. They were just Deep South reality stars. However, the big numbers of bureaucrats being removed from D.C. is indeed a draining of the swamp and may it continue to happen. DOGE!!!!
 
Whippy McGee said:
From your link... the video makes the point that the prosecution was targeted, because they were Trump supporters.

Do you know more about this case, because if this is what we have to go on, perhaps Trump did the right thing? I'm going to withhold judgement until I learn more.

As far as draining the swamp, you don't seem to understand what that means. These people were not part of the beltway swamp. They were just Deep South reality stars. However, the big numbers of bureaucrats being removed from D.C. is indeed a draining of the swamp and may it continue to happen. DOGE!!!!
the Chrisleys submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans. They said Julie Chrisley also submitted a false credit report and fake bank statements when trying to rent a house in California.

They used a company they controlled to hide income to keep the IRS from collecting unpaid taxes owed by Todd.
 
Whippy McGee said:
From your link... the video makes the point that the prosecution was targeted, because they were Trump supporters.

Do you know more about this case, because if this is what we have to go on, perhaps Trump did the right thing? I'm going to withhold judgement until I learn more.

As far as draining the swamp, you don't seem to understand what that means. These people were not part of the beltway swamp. They were just Deep South reality stars. However, the big numbers of bureaucrats being removed from D.C. is indeed a draining of the swamp and may it continue to happen. DOGE!!!!
It must be nice to play dumb when you're on the losing side of the argument.

The Chrisleys were indicted in August 2019 under the Trump administration

The couple was accused of conspiring to defraud Atlanta-area banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. Their accountant was also convicted on fraud and tax counts.

The Chrisleys then spent the money on luxury cars, designer clothes, real estate, and travel — and used new fraudulent loans to pay back old ones,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta said when they were convicted.

“After spending all the money, Todd Chrisley filed for bankruptcy and walked away from more than $20 million of the fraudulently obtained loans,” the U.S. attorney’s office said.

The couple, along with their accountant, was also accused of a conspiracy to defraud the IRS after they became famous on television, prosecutors said.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty by a jury on counts that include bank fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy. Julie Chrisley was also convicted on a count of obstruction of justice.

This is the easiest time in Ameican history to bribe a president. All you gotta do is buy some Trump coin and you're set.
 
