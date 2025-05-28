Whippy McGee said: From your link... the video makes the point that the prosecution was targeted, because they were Trump supporters.



Do you know more about this case, because if this is what we have to go on, perhaps Trump did the right thing? I'm going to withhold judgement until I learn more.



As far as draining the swamp, you don't seem to understand what that means. These people were not part of the beltway swamp. They were just Deep South reality stars. However, the big numbers of bureaucrats being removed from D.C. is indeed a draining of the swamp and may it continue to happen. DOGE!!!! Click to expand...

It must be nice to play dumb when you're on the losing side of the argument.The Chrisleys were indicted in August 2019 under the Trump administrationThe couple was accused of conspiring to defraud Atlanta-area banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. Their accountant was also convicted on fraud and tax counts.The Chrisleys then spent the money on luxury cars, designer clothes, real estate, and travel — and used new fraudulent loans to pay back old ones,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta said when they were convicted.“After spending all the money, Todd Chrisley filed for bankruptcy and walked away from more than $20 million of the fraudulently obtained loans,” the U.S. attorney’s office said.The couple, along with their accountant, was also accused of a conspiracy to defraud the IRS after they became famous on television, prosecutors said.Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty by a jury on counts that include bank fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy. Julie Chrisley was also convicted on a count of obstruction of justice.This is the easiest time in Ameican history to bribe a president. All you gotta do is buy some Trump coin and you're set.