Crime Trump pardoned man for fraud who just got 37 years for drumroll please,...... Fraud.

The con artist’s prior two convictions, for which he was originally set to serve 24 years in prison, were commuted by Trump on Jan. 19, 2021 — his last day before leaving office during his first term.
In another message, Weinstein told a conspirator, “I slept for 12 hours straight the first night . . . And then proceeded to lie to all my investors, which was real fun,” according to court documents.
BTW this is the dudes 3rd conviction for fraud.
I need to know how much THROATUS Meme coin do I need to buy in order to procure a pardon?
Here me out, if I have to give THROATUS, one of his dumb kids or his son in law, say 5 million in Crypto to get a pardon, then I steal like 40 million in some scam, like a build a wall charity, then kick in like another 5 million for lawyers, minus other expenses, taxes, fines and misc., bullshit, I could walk out with at least 10 million as long as THROATUS gets to wet his beak. 10 million puts me neck deep in hookers and blow.
Trump out here pardoning fraudsters and kid touchers as long as his beak gets wet.
What a country!
 
Siver! said:
Why are Presidents pardoning criminals they don't know?
well, it isn't as though trump doesn't directly benefit from undermining the legal system in general, and expectations of time served for crime, and lowering the bar for pardons in general, and especially w/r/t fraudsters

I remember talking to my dad about England cricketers Boycott and Trueman, both of course famous 'professional Yorkshiremen', and I said something along the lines of, I had heard they really didn't get on back in their playing days but that in his years as a commentator, Boycott tended to speak deferentially about Trueman's playing career, at the very least

my dad's comment was that Boycott had a vested interest in protecting Trueman's legacy- that as professional Yorkshiremen they are sort of entwined whether they like it or not, and that undermining Trueman would for Boycott be undermining the overall 'Franchise' of Professional Yorkshiremen, and therefore it was always in Boycott's interest to talk Treuman up rather than down.

I think the same applies here. Trump has a vested interest in the overall 'Franchise' of convicted fraudsters and fraudsters in general, every pardon he issues to one contributes to a lowering of expectations RE: time served.

It is also clearly something he can monetise; if you are a fraudster or fraudster-adjunct and always worried the law may be around the corner, wouldn't a few $$$ bunged to daddy Trump seem like a solid investment, so he will look after you, just in case?
 
This criminal obviously has friends in high places, friends that lobbied for his pardoning by Trump.
 
