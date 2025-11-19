44nutman
The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Steel
- Joined
- Mar 10, 2010
- Messages
- 27,442
- Reaction score
- 40,508
In another message, Weinstein told a conspirator, “I slept for 12 hours straight the first night . . . And then proceeded to lie to all my investors, which was real fun,” according to court documents.
BTW this is the dudes 3rd conviction for fraud.
I need to know how much THROATUS Meme coin do I need to buy in order to procure a pardon?
Here me out, if I have to give THROATUS, one of his dumb kids or his son in law, say 5 million in Crypto to get a pardon, then I steal like 40 million in some scam, like a build a wall charity, then kick in like another 5 million for lawyers, minus other expenses, taxes, fines and misc., bullshit, I could walk out with at least 10 million as long as THROATUS gets to wet his beak. 10 million puts me neck deep in hookers and blow.
Trump out here pardoning fraudsters and kid touchers as long as his beak gets wet.
What a country!