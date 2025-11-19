well, it isn't as though trump doesn't directly benefit from undermining the legal system in general, and expectations of time served for crime, and lowering the bar for pardons in general, and especially w/r/t fraudstersI remember talking to my dad about England cricketers Boycott and Trueman, both of course famous 'professional Yorkshiremen', and I said something along the lines of, I had heard they really didn't get on back in their playing days but that in his years as a commentator, Boycott tended to speak deferentially about Trueman's playing career, at the very leastmy dad's comment was that Boycott had a vested interest in protecting Trueman's legacy- that as professional Yorkshiremen they are sort of entwined whether they like it or not, and that undermining Trueman would for Boycott be undermining the overall 'Franchise' of Professional Yorkshiremen, and therefore it was always in Boycott's interest to talk Treuman up rather than down.I think the same applies here. Trump has a vested interest in the overall 'Franchise' of convicted fraudsters and fraudsters in general, every pardon he issues to one contributes to a lowering of expectations RE: time served.It is also clearly something he can monetise; if you are a fraudster or fraudster-adjunct and always worried the law may be around the corner, wouldn't a few $$$ bunged to daddy Trump seem like a solid investment, so he will look after you, just in case?