NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - Trump Organization launched a self-branded mobile network on Monday, dubbed Trump Mobile, signaling a new effort to court conservative consumers with a wireless service positioned as an alternative to major telecom providers.



I never knew people would pick network provider based on political view.
Exciting times.

Also "The Trump Organization said on Monday its new mobile venture would have call centres based in the United States and phones made in America."

I look forward to see the American made mobiles
 
At the bottom of the website

TRUMP and the associated design are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of DTTM Operations LLC. Trump Mobile, its products and services are not designed, developed, manufactured, distributed or sold by The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals. T1 Mobile LLC uses the "Trump" name and trademark pursuant to the terms of a limited license agreement which may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.. T1 Mobile LLC uses the "Trump" name pursuant to the terms of a limited license agreement which may be terminated or revoked according to its terms. © DTTM Operations LLC


And they're going to have a Trump phone.
YQNxLgp.png
 
- This is awesome. I still want to own his board game!
 
