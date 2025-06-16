lsa
🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️
Pink Belt
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2006
- Messages
- 75,753
- Reaction score
- 110,788
NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - Trump Organization launched a self-branded mobile network on Monday, dubbed Trump Mobile, signaling a new effort to court conservative consumers with a wireless service positioned as an alternative to major telecom providers.
I never knew people would pick network provider based on political view.
Exciting times.
Also "The Trump Organization said on Monday its new mobile venture would have call centres based in the United States and phones made in America."
I look forward to see the American made mobiles
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-organization-unveils-self-branded-mobile-phone-network-2025-06-16/
I never knew people would pick network provider based on political view.
Exciting times.
Also "The Trump Organization said on Monday its new mobile venture would have call centres based in the United States and phones made in America."
I look forward to see the American made mobiles