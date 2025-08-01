  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

International Trump orders Nuclear Submarines to be positioned (close to Russia ?)

Well I think this deserves its own thread..

Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that. Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

 
Trump is winning just like Charlie Sheen.
 
Maybe he can position some subs close to the Epstein files while he's at it.

ultiwachan-laughing.gif
 
Not sue that would really be a change strategically or from historical patterns. But interesting justification to say the least.
 
“Words are very important” - wow, all his supporters say is that you can’t take him seriously…
 
Ya'll know I'm pretty much a Trump hater, but I don't mind some flexing in Russia's direction if they're gonna make comments like "Remember we still have soviet era Nuclear strike capabilities as a last resort"

Sending some modern quick strike nuclear subs near their borders as a "bitch you thought" is the thought correct move.
 
