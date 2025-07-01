44nutman
Donald Trump perfume goes on sale: Here's what it smells like
President Donald Trump has unveiled a new line of fragrances for men and women called "Fight Fight Fight" and "Victory 47."
www.newsweek.com
There are 2 scents. I guess one smell like his catheter and the other like his diaper.
I never thought I would see the day the President of the United States hawking so much shit and his base being cool with it. We look like some shithole country and it’s embarrassing. Hopefully unlike his phone this is made in America.
I really need to run for office. Between buying stocks before government contracts, Dark money payments and selling Chinese made garbage with your name on it, being a politician is the easiest grift on the planet because no matter what your team media will run cover for you.