Crime Trump now selling cologne. GOAT grifter

Donald Trump perfume goes on sale: Here's what it smells like

President Donald Trump has unveiled a new line of fragrances for men and women called "Fight Fight Fight" and "Victory 47."
There are 2 scents. I guess one smell like his catheter and the other like his diaper.

I never thought I would see the day the President of the United States hawking so much shit and his base being cool with it. We look like some shithole country and it’s embarrassing. Hopefully unlike his phone this is made in America.
I really need to run for office. Between buying stocks before government contracts, Dark money payments and selling Chinese made garbage with your name on it, being a politician is the easiest grift on the planet because no matter what your team media will run cover for you.
 
Grifting would be your school's athletic dept taking over $22 million annually in public funding (and still going 2-10 in football and missing March Madness in basketball).

Selling Cologne whilst buying Greenland and Canada.
This guy is a Monopoly champ.

I'll take Old Kent Road and 3 houses.
 
Currently, there's no indication that the sale of Trump cologne itself breaks any laws. The cologne is sold through a licensing agreement where another company, 45Footwear, LLC, has the branding rights to use the Trump name and likeness. A disclaimer on the fragrance website clarifies that the products are not designed, manufactured, distributed, or sold by Donald J. Trump, the Trump Organization, or their affiliates.

That may be... but:

Trump Fragrances are here. They’re called “Victory 45-47” because they’re all about Winning, Strength, and Success — For men and women. Get yourself a bottle, and don’t forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning! Go to: gettrumpfragrances.com/


The haters in this thread probably smell like piss, BO, and resentment.
 
44nutman said:
That is not the point, there are laws against this but of course you only care about laws that don’t apply to Trump. It cheapens the office and make my country look like some 3rd World Shithole.
Click to expand...
Cite the law he is breaking.
 
