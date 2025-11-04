Social Trump not doing anything about ABC/ESPN YouTube TV dispute

Warren holding Trumps feet to the fire here . You couldn’t watch MNF no thanks to Trump . He’s off building a ballroom and Halloween parties while the public can’t watch MNF on YouTube TV.




Disney pulls ABC, ESPN and more from YouTube TV as talks break down

Other channels that vanished from Google’s pay TV platform include the Disney Channel, FX and Nat Geo.
Disney pulls ABC, ESPN and more from YouTube TV as talks break down​

Other channels that vanished from Google’s pay TV platform include the Disney Channel, FX and Nat Geo.

outcome for our subscribers and we continue to urge Disney to work with us constructively to reach a fair agreement that restores their networks to YouTube TV,” it said.

YouTube said it would give subscribers a $20 credit if Disney content unavailable “for an extended period of time.” YouTube TV’s base subscription plan costs $82.99 per month.
 
he might be busy ending wars and other things to worry about youtube not broadcasting football. Elizabeth Warren is a nutjob. Why would the president intervein on such a small issue?

Even if he did so something they would just bitch that hes worried more about TV then restarting the government.
 
I'm good with Kimmel and 20/20 being I have Hulu and never watch them live, I have other ways of watching Formula 1 and have the full NFL package so not really bothering me but can anyone answer how Hulu is still operating when it's part of Disney?

Every TV in every room in my house is youtube TV.
 
So you want Trump to interfere with the free market?
 
Eh, I get where she is coming from but monopolies controlling channel availability is the least of my concerns when it comes to their unchecked power. It seems to be a weird avenue to highlight but most people don't give a shit about this kind of stuff until it effects them and not being able to watch their football does get their attention.
 
These disputes between networks and carriers always happen. But ABC is (and always has been) a free channel being broadcast over the air.

Just get an antenna to watch ABC. Doesn't help with their other channels like ESPN, Disney Channel etc, but its something.

If everyone did this, carriers like Youtube TV wouldn't need to pay networks retransmission fees to carry channels which are being broadcast for free, and it would reduce subscription fees.
 
As an ESPN plus subscriber I should just be able to watch it on their app without a tv provider.
I think I am as well. Husband tells me it won't affect Formula 1 or I'm going to be proper fucked off. I think I have Roku as well so maybe through that.
 
Only if there was some sort of medium that I could watch these events for free? 🤔😶
There's all sorts of shaganigans I've wanted to perform with shows I used to download and torrents etc but I'm not allowed anymore being we depend on the internet for work.
 
