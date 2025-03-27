Deaths Head
More crazy that’s not getting attention.
Kyle thread? Got to post this then
I don't think you pay attention. Republicans are trying this in the house by trying to require proof of citizenship saying the voter registration name needs to match the name on birth certificate. The problem with this is for women that get married and change their name and this act could disinfranchise 69 million women. They call it the SAVE Act.Rigging elections by requiring you to prove who you are in order to vote.
Democrats can you get any stupider ?
All crying about this does is show how aware you are that you need unverified votes in order to win.
Yea but Musk will be around and will be a legit threat to democracy I have no doubt he rigged this one and I’ve never said that about any election. I was going to post a video that shows how 4 million Harris votes weren’t counted but it is what it is , like I said anyone supporting him supports communism ideology bc that’s what these guys are slowly chipping away at .His brain is absolute Adderall pudding already and he’s pushing 80, he’ll likely be dead or a vegetable before the next election.
Any evidence Trump abuses Adderall or is even prescribed it?His brain is absolute Adderall pudding already and he’s pushing 80, he’ll likely be dead or a vegetable before the next election.
Cliffs?
cause we living in a simulation broWhy does it look like that?