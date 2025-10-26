International Trump Nears Trade Deal With China

A Cajun Traveler: Something of a Novelty...
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday he has reached a "very substantial framework" with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng that will avoid 100% U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods and achieve a deferral of China's rare earths export controls.

Bessent said during the taping of an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" program that the framework reached in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia will allow President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss further trade cooperation next week. The agenda would include more balanced U.S.-China trade, Chinese purchases of American soybeans and other agricultural products, and getting the U.S. fentanyl crisis under control.

Asked if he anticipated that the U.S. would proceed with Trump's threat of 100% tariffs on Chinese goods, Bessent said: "No, I'm not, and I'm also anticipating that we will get some kind of a deferral on the rare earth export controls that the Chinese had discussed." Bessent added that final terms would be decided by the two leaders.
https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/trump-china-trade/2025/10/26/id/1231872/
 
BONUS: CAMBODIA THAILAND CEASEFIRE PACT
President Donald Trump started his Asia tour in Malaysia Sunday with a flurry of signatures, rewarding feuding neighbours Cambodia and Thailand with trade deals after co-signing their ceasefire pact, and saying he was confident of a "great" deal when he meets Chinese Premier Xi Jinping later this week.

Trump brimmed with confidence ahead of the meeting with Xi in South Korea that seeks to seal a deal to end the bruising trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

"I think we're going to make a deal," he told reporters in Kuala Lumpur, as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China's Vice Premier He Lifeng concluded two days of meetings.

"It's going to be great for China, great for us."

Bessent said the talks, seeking an agreement to avoid further 100 percent tariffs due to come into effect on November 1, "set the stage for the leaders' meeting in a very positive framework".

For Trump, however, first on his order of business in Kuala Lumpur -- on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit -- was co-signing a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia.

Trump called the truce he helped broker -- after the deadliest clashes between the neighbours in decades -- a "monumental step", adding that alongside it he had struck "a major trade deal with Cambodia and a very important critical minerals agreement with Thailand".

As he left Washington, Trump added to speculation that he could also meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the first time since 2019 while on the Korean peninsula, saying he was "open to it".

The US president will also visit Japan, on his first trip to Asia since returning to the White House in January in a blaze of tariffs and international dealmaking.

It is Trump's first visit as president to Kuala Lumpur, where his flight was escorted on its final approach by two Malaysian F-18 jets.

Greeted with a red carpet welcome and a sea of Malaysian and US flags, a grinning Trump responded with his trademark arm-waving dance to cultural performers.

Trump, who also signed a trade and minerals deal with Malaysia, rode with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in his armoured Cadillac -- nicknamed "The Beast".

A small group of protesters, including some holding placards reading "Dump Trump", rallied elsewhere in the city.

Trump met Qatar's leaders -- among the guarantors of the Gaza ceasefire deal he spearheaded -- during a refuelling stop, and met Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, to improve ties with the leftist leader.

"I think we'll be able to do some pretty good deals," Trump said to Lula.
 
Glad some progress is being made on China and like the ceasefire and deal with Malasia. Anyone thinks this goes through?
 
Created the problem then tries to claim credit for the solution. Jesus fucking Christ why do people still fall for this? How many times have we seen this within the past few months? Slap tariffs on something and then claim victory when you go back to the way things were before. Or we could have just you know… avoided the whole tariff stupidity in the first place…
 
Zazen said:
Created the problem then tries to claim credit for the solution. Jesus fucking Christ why do people still fall for this? How many times have we seen this within the past few months? Slap tariffs on something and then claim victory when you go back to the way things were before. Or we could have just you know… avoided the whole tariff stupidity in the first place…
China is a terrible trade partner and terrible to even do business with. At trade shows we were told not to even engage chinese peeps walking though. Some things need to change with them and the trade issues. Tariffs are leverage. Whether they work or not is a question. Depends on the other side and how long each side holds out.
 
The fact that Congress has abdicated its power of the purse so this retard-in-chief can set fire to global trade is insane to me. At what point do Congressional Republicans tug on the leash to keep their mad dog from biting anyone and everyone?
 
Cajun said:
China is a terrible trade partner and terrible to even do business with. At trade shows we were told not to even engage chinese peeps walking though. Some things need to change with them and the trade issues. Tariffs are leverage. Whether they work or not is a question. Depends on the other side and how long each side holds out.
Lying is pretty normalized in their culture too. It even gets praised. People think liars and people who cheat are clever. Had a bunch of students cheat on their reports by just plagiarizing everything and the school did nothing. They just said I was hard to work with. I was nothing but nice. I only expected them to do their own work. I didn’t do business but these experiences made me realize it would be annoying to do business with them. That was the final year I lived there. Great place to visit and even live there for a few years but anymore than they can cause serious burnout. There’s also no incentive from the government for foreigners to live there long term.
 
Zazen said:
Lying is pretty normalized in their culture too. It even gets praised. People think liars and people who cheat are clever. Had a bunch of students cheat on their reports by just plagiarizing everything and the school did nothing. They just said I was hard to work with. I was nothing but nice. I only expected them to do their own work. I didn’t do business but these experiences made me realize it would be annoying to do business with them. That was the final year I lived there. Great place to visit and even live there for a few years but anymore than they can cause serious burnout. There’s also no incentive from the government for foreigners to live there long term.
They have entire buildings dedicated to online phishing trying to steal IP from companies. I saw a 60 Minute segment on it. At these trade shows they just pick up all these materials they don't even talk to you which you can't prevent. But what they would do would be buy one of our products reverse engineer it and manufacture it for pennies essentially putting us out of business. There is so much IP theft going on. And basically because everything is owned by the government you would have to be challenging a government in World Court to be able to get anywhere in terms of Ip theft. So you have to be a massive corporation to even do business there. Very cool you got to visit though. Definitely high on my list
 
Islam Imamate said:
The fact that Congress has abdicated its power of the purse so this retard-in-chief can set fire to global trade is insane to me. At what point do Congressional Republicans tug on the leash to keep their mad dog from biting anyone and everyone?
MTG seems to be one of the few able to read the room. She’s trying to carve out a path for herself because I think she knows he’ll either die or will have enough people turn on him. I hope she’s being genuine but I have trouble trusting her
 
Cajun said:
Definitely high on my list
oh you didn't get the chance to visit? each decade is very different. before 2009 it was like going to africa in most places. after 2014 the place got better fast. i've been to beijing, xi'an, shanghai and other smaller places. they still took photos of you outside the cities like you flew in from the sky. go now after covid, and the baseline is - we don't like foreigners that much anymore. 2005-2015-2025 - you're visiting 3 different countries.

and this deal is actually a good thing, nevermind all the shrieking from TDS from people that know of china from cnn or articles. they ARE a very real adversary.
 
Islam Imamate said:
The fact that Congress has abdicated its power of the purse so this retard-in-chief can set fire to global trade is insane to me. At what point do Congressional Republicans tug on the leash to keep their mad dog from biting anyone and everyone?
Click to expand...
So you dont support these trade deals? Qatar, Malaysia, Ceasefire of cambodia and thailand with trade deals, his redo of NAFTA in his first term? You want nothing changed? If the chinese trade deal makes the trade more equitable youd not support that?
 
Fox by the Sea said:
oh you didn't get the chance to visit? each decade is very different. before 2009 it was like going to africa in most places. after 2014 the place got better fast. i've been to beijing, xi'an, shanghai and other smaller places. they still took photos of you outside the cities like you flew in from the sky. go now after covid, and the baseline is - we don't like foreigners that much anymore. 2005-2015-2025 - you're visiting 3 different countries.

and this deal is actually a good thing, nevermind all the shrieking from TDS from people that know of china from cnn or articles. they ARE a very real adversary.
Wow. Interesting stuff. Nah never made it over. Been to Japan twice and Taiwan 4 times (was engaged to a girl from there) but never made it over. Some day...
 
Cajun said:
https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/trump-china-trade/2025/10/26/id/1231872/
That you get your news from Newsmax explains a lie
Cajun said:
BONUS: CAMBODIA THAILAND CEASEFIRE PACT
President Donald Trump started his Asia tour in Malaysia Sunday with a flurry of signatures, rewarding feuding neighbours Cambodia and Thailand with trade deals after co-signing their ceasefire pact, and saying he was confident of a "great" deal when he meets Chinese Premier Xi Jinping later this week.

Trump brimmed with confidence ahead of the meeting with Xi in South Korea that seeks to seal a deal to end the bruising trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

"I think we're going to make a deal," he told reporters in Kuala Lumpur, as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China's Vice Premier He Lifeng concluded two days of meetings.

"It's going to be great for China, great for us."

Bessent said the talks, seeking an agreement to avoid further 100 percent tariffs due to come into effect on November 1, "set the stage for the leaders' meeting in a very positive framework".

For Trump, however, first on his order of business in Kuala Lumpur -- on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit -- was co-signing a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia.

Trump called the truce he helped broker -- after the deadliest clashes between the neighbours in decades -- a "monumental step", adding that alongside it he had struck "a major trade deal with Cambodia and a very important critical minerals agreement with Thailand".

As he left Washington, Trump added to speculation that he could also meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the first time since 2019 while on the Korean peninsula, saying he was "open to it".

The US president will also visit Japan, on his first trip to Asia since returning to the White House in January in a blaze of tariffs and international dealmaking.

It is Trump's first visit as president to Kuala Lumpur, where his flight was escorted on its final approach by two Malaysian F-18 jets.

Greeted with a red carpet welcome and a sea of Malaysian and US flags, a grinning Trump responded with his trademark arm-waving dance to cultural performers.

Trump, who also signed a trade and minerals deal with Malaysia, rode with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in his armoured Cadillac -- nicknamed "The Beast".

A small group of protesters, including some holding placards reading "Dump Trump", rallied elsewhere in the city.

Trump met Qatar's leaders -- among the guarantors of the Gaza ceasefire deal he spearheaded -- during a refuelling stop, and met Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, to improve ties with the leftist leader.

"I think we'll be able to do some pretty good deals," Trump said to Lula.
For context Malaysia negotiated the ceasefire and decided to give Trump credit because of how susceptible to flattery he is

Cajun said:
So you dont support these trade deals? Qatar, Malaysia, his redo of NAFTA in his first term? You want nothing changed? If the chinese trade deal makes the trade more equitable youd not support that?
Of course not, Trump has no idea what he's doing or talking about and pretty much any economist worth his salt will tell you that.
 
Islam Imamate said:
That you get your news from Newsmax explains a lie

For context Malaysia negotiated the ceasefire and decided to give Trump credit because of how susceptible to flattery he is


Of course not, Trump has no idea what he's doing or talking about and pretty much any economist worth his salt will tell you that.
So the answer is no you dont like trade deals? Economists are going to say more equitable trade agreements are bad for us? 1.2T in Qatar trade and hundreds of millions immediate investment is bad? 243B short term investment by Qatar? The Boeing deal alone is expected to support over 1 million US jobs during the course of the agreement. I dont care about news max.... Malaysia had to give him credit? Ok bruh... you complain about everything likely even the Israeli Gaza ceasefire.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
oh you didn't get the chance to visit? each decade is very different. before 2009 it was like going to africa in most places. after 2014 the place got better fast. i've been to beijing, xi'an, shanghai and other smaller places. they still took photos of you outside the cities like you flew in from the sky. go now after covid, and the baseline is - we don't like foreigners that much anymore. 2005-2015-2025 - you're visiting 3 different countries.

and this deal is actually a good thing, nevermind all the shrieking from TDS from people that know of china from cnn or articles. they ARE a very real adversary.
One day we need to list out the countries we've been to. You're definitely a guy that has traveled nearly everywhere. I'm kind of curious
 
Zazen said:
Created the problem then tries to claim credit for the solution. Jesus fucking Christ why do people still fall for this? How many times have we seen this within the past few months? Slap tariffs on something and then claim victory when you go back to the way things were before. Or we could have just you know… avoided the whole tariff stupidity in the first place…
Presumably the goal is to get a better trade deal to begin with, and not just revert to where we were before the tariffs.
 
Cajun said:
So the answer is no you dont like trade deals?
Thay's like asking if someone likes treaties. It depends on the trade deal and it's terms and context. Trump's trade deals are retarded.
Cajun said:
Economists are going to say more equitable trade agreements are bad for us?
They're going to say trade deficits don't matter in and of themselves and that tariffs are bad.
Cajun said:
1.2T in Qatar trade and hundreds of millions immediate investment is bad? 243B short term investment by Qatar? The Boeing deal alone is expected to support over 1 million US jobs during the course of the agreement.
Let me guess, you believe in the "$17 trillion in investments" line don't you?
Cajun said:
I dont care about news max....
So why did you cite them in your OP?
Cajun said:
Malaysia had to give him credit? Ok bruh... you complain about everything likely even the Israeli Gaza ceasefire.
I didn't say they had to, just that they did because they know Trump is susceptible to flattery.
 
Islam Imamate said:
Thay's like asking if someone likes treaties. It depends on the trade deal and it's terms and context. Trump's trade deals are retarded.

They're going to say trade deficits don't matter in and of themselves and that tariffs are bad.

Let me guess, you believe in the "$17 trillion in investments" line don't you?

So why did you cite them in your OP?

I didn't say they had to, just that they did because they know Trump is susceptible to flattery.
The deal with Qatar is known. So what I laid out is known in the deal. But go ahead and piss on it haha. It just shows youre refusal to acknowledge anything good. It's why you just sit there and laugh at most of my posts like some child who's throwing a fit. I didn't get you demodded bruh. Ask your bud sinister imo. But that nonsense is why imo.

If trade deficits don't matter great then let's have some more equitable ones anyway if it literally doesn't matter to either side. I mean I just came across the story.
 
Islam Imamate said:
The fact that Congress has abdicated its power of the purse so this retard-in-chief can set fire to global trade is insane to me. At what point do Congressional Republicans tug on the leash to keep their mad dog from biting anyone and everyone?
Like any politician they will only do something when they start losing their seats.
 
