BONUS: CAMBODIA THAILAND CEASEFIRE PACT

President Donald Trump started his Asia tour in Malaysia Sunday with a flurry of signatures, rewarding feuding neighbours Cambodia and Thailand with trade deals after co-signing their ceasefire pact, and saying he was confident of a "great" deal when he meets Chinese Premier Xi Jinping later this week.



Trump brimmed with confidence ahead of the meeting with Xi in South Korea that seeks to seal a deal to end the bruising trade war between the world's two biggest economies.



"I think we're going to make a deal," he told reporters in Kuala Lumpur, as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China's Vice Premier He Lifeng concluded two days of meetings.



"It's going to be great for China, great for us."



Bessent said the talks, seeking an agreement to avoid further 100 percent tariffs due to come into effect on November 1, "set the stage for the leaders' meeting in a very positive framework".



For Trump, however, first on his order of business in Kuala Lumpur -- on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit -- was co-signing a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia.



Trump called the truce he helped broker -- after the deadliest clashes between the neighbours in decades -- a "monumental step", adding that alongside it he had struck "a major trade deal with Cambodia and a very important critical minerals agreement with Thailand".



As he left Washington, Trump added to speculation that he could also meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the first time since 2019 while on the Korean peninsula, saying he was "open to it".



The US president will also visit Japan, on his first trip to Asia since returning to the White House in January in a blaze of tariffs and international dealmaking.



It is Trump's first visit as president to Kuala Lumpur, where his flight was escorted on its final approach by two Malaysian F-18 jets.



Greeted with a red carpet welcome and a sea of Malaysian and US flags, a grinning Trump responded with his trademark arm-waving dance to cultural performers.



Trump, who also signed a trade and minerals deal with Malaysia, rode with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in his armoured Cadillac -- nicknamed "The Beast".



A small group of protesters, including some holding placards reading "Dump Trump", rallied elsewhere in the city.



Trump met Qatar's leaders -- among the guarantors of the Gaza ceasefire deal he spearheaded -- during a refuelling stop, and met Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, to improve ties with the leftist leader.



"I think we'll be able to do some pretty good deals," Trump said to Lula.