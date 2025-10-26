Cajun
Cajun
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Mar 18, 2014
- Messages
- 20,185
- Reaction score
- 13,530
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday he has reached a "very substantial framework" with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng that will avoid 100% U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods and achieve a deferral of China's rare earths export controls.
Bessent said during the taping of an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" program that the framework reached in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia will allow President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss further trade cooperation next week. The agenda would include more balanced U.S.-China trade, Chinese purchases of American soybeans and other agricultural products, and getting the U.S. fentanyl crisis under control.
Asked if he anticipated that the U.S. would proceed with Trump's threat of 100% tariffs on Chinese goods, Bessent said: "No, I'm not, and I'm also anticipating that we will get some kind of a deferral on the rare earth export controls that the Chinese had discussed." Bessent added that final terms would be decided by the two leaders.
https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/trump-china-trade/2025/10/26/id/1231872/
