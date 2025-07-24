  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Economy Trump meets up with Fed Chair. Trump chickens out of insulting JPOW to his face, but JPOW has no problem correcting Donald's lies.

HOLA

HOLA

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Oct 13, 2012
Messages
24,442
Reaction score
46,120
Keyboard warrior Trump calls him “stupid,” “dummy,” and “knucklehead” on the internet, but he's a meek one irl:

Trump: “It looks like it’s about $3.1 billion, it went up a little bit or a lot, So the $2.7 [billion] is now $3.1.”

Powell: “I’m not aware of that, Mr. President.”

Trump: “Yeah, it just came out.”

Powell: “I haven’t heard that from anybody at the Fed. You’re including the Martin renovation. You just added in a third building is what that is.”

Trump: “It’s a building that’s being built."

Powell: “No, it was built five years ago. We finished Martin five years ago."

Frustrating that more people don't do this, but at least someone is.

 
HOLA said:
Keyboard warrior Trump calls him “stupid,” “dummy,” and “knucklehead” on the internet, but he's a meek one irl:

Trump: “It looks like it’s about $3.1 billion, it went up a little bit or a lot, So the $2.7 [billion] is now $3.1.”

Powell: “I’m not aware of that, Mr. President.”

Trump: “Yeah, it just came out.”

Powell: “I haven’t heard that from anybody at the Fed. You’re including the Martin renovation. You just added in a third building is what that is.”

Trump: “It’s a building that’s being built."

Powell: “No, it was built five years ago. We finished Martin five years ago."

Frustrating that more people don't do this, but at least someone is.

Click to expand...


It literally took him 5 seconds to realize Trump was being an idiot, point out where he went wrong, why he was wrong, and throughout the whole thing he was absolutely certain he'd easily unpick the idiot's nonsense.

Which he did.

Trump has no time for people that understand how stupid he is.
 
Siver! said:
It literally took him 5 seconds to realize Trump was being an idiot, point out where he went wrong, why he was wrong, and throughout the whole thing he was absolutely certain he'd easily unpick the idiot's nonsense.

Which he did.

Trump has no time for people that understand how stupid he is.
Click to expand...
SouthPark creators destroy Trump .

 
Imagine if everyone corrected Trump in interviews ? He’d make a bill up banning presidents from ever doing interviews without approving the questions and rehearsing the answers .

Remember this one he made such a clown of himself and the reporter even tried to nicely move on but Trump insisted he was right and went on about it . Lol


 
HOLA said:
Keyboard warrior Trump calls him “stupid,” “dummy,” and “knucklehead” on the internet, but he's a meek one irl:

Trump: “It looks like it’s about $3.1 billion, it went up a little bit or a lot, So the $2.7 [billion] is now $3.1.”

Powell: “I’m not aware of that, Mr. President.”

Trump: “Yeah, it just came out.”

Powell: “I haven’t heard that from anybody at the Fed. You’re including the Martin renovation. You just added in a third building is what that is.”

Trump: “It’s a building that’s being built."

Powell: “No, it was built five years ago. We finished Martin five years ago."

Frustrating that more people don't do this, but at least someone is.

Click to expand...

Staggering difference in brain power.
 
Siver! said:
I look forward to watching Republicans melt down worldwide and cry about South Park "suddenly" "being" "WOKE"
Click to expand...

Do you watch South Park? They attack everyone. I don't know any real socially conservative people who watch South Park. My parents stopped watching it 15 years ago. But if it makes you happy imagining crying Republicans watching it go ahead. Giant doush and shit sandwich, they hate both sides.....
 
Siver! said:
It's the new "TDS!!" post when they don't know what to say.
Click to expand...
It’s the same poster who ran off another thread when he had no answer to why Trump passed a bill that made it easy for sexual predators to get away with sexually assault and priests didn’t have to report them .
 
ricc505 said:
Do you watch South Park? They attack everyone. I don't know any real socially conservative people who watch South Park. My parents stopped watching it 15 years ago. But if it makes you happy imagining crying Republicans watching it go ahead. Giant doush and shit sandwich, they hate both sides.....
Click to expand...

Yeah, man, I enjoy myself some South Park.

Not my absolute favourite, but will watch it a new series as I will something like Rick and Morty.

And I've never, ever heard of a left winger crying or complaining about being lampooned - but I'll have an avatar bet with you that American Republicans get very, very upset about this. I'm just not sure how we'll quantify the upset.

Perhaps that Trump himself draws attention to it, followed by his YouTube mob?
 
HomeCheese said:
What's wrong with reddit? I don't get your problem.
Click to expand...

For future reference, when the MAGA cultists disparage Reddit, that's them tucking dick because they have no argument. They've been doing it for at least a couple years now.

The correct response is "Why are you ignoring the content of the post?"
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,525
Messages
57,606,074
Members
175,768
Latest member
zuffazombie

Share this page

Back
Top