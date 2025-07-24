HOLA
Keyboard warrior Trump calls him “stupid,” “dummy,” and “knucklehead” on the internet, but he's a meek one irl:
Trump: “It looks like it’s about $3.1 billion, it went up a little bit or a lot, So the $2.7 [billion] is now $3.1.”
Powell: “I’m not aware of that, Mr. President.”
Trump: “Yeah, it just came out.”
Powell: “I haven’t heard that from anybody at the Fed. You’re including the Martin renovation. You just added in a third building is what that is.”
Trump: “It’s a building that’s being built."
Powell: “No, it was built five years ago. We finished Martin five years ago."
Frustrating that more people don't do this, but at least someone is.
