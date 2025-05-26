Economy Trump Media to raise $3 billion to spend on cryptocurrencies, FT reports

(Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm, Trump Media & Technology Group, plans to raise about $3 billion to spend on cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Trump Media aims to raise $2 billion in fresh equity and $1 billion more through a convertible bond, the report said...Trump Media Group responded to a Reuters request for comment by calling both Reuters and the Financial Times "fake news" outlets.

Last month, Trump Media reached a binding agreement to launch various retail investment products, including crypto and exchange-traded funds aligned with Trump's America First policies. This, however, has attracted scrutiny from government ethics and regulatory authorities. The company's capital raise is expected to be announced ahead of a major crypto investor and advocate meeting this week, the FT report said, adding that Vice President JD Vance and Trump's sons Donald Jr. and Eric are expected to speak.
 
If he wasnt fucking America (and the world at this point), I'd respect his criminal gangsta

How many felons pull of jobs like this and get away with it?
 
So how much Trump coin are they going to buy? Because we all know they are buying Trump coin. Use one grift to boost the other grift.
 
