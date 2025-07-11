Crime Trump loses appeal against E Jean Carroll for sexual abuse and defamation

I was notified by multiple MAGAts in here that this was going to lose on appeal, when a "real" judges looked at it. What happened, boys? Were these fake judges too? Better hope Thomas and Alito save him.

  • A federal appeals court in New York officially affirmed the jury verdict that found President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.
  • The action by the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals starts the clock for Trump to ask the Supreme Court to overturn the verdict and its order that he pay her $5 million in damages.
 
