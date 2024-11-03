Nizam al-Mulk
Instead of just a lone wolf assassin i can easily see the 2 lone wolves from different sides teaming up kill him. They both can think their side will benefit. It is not hard to believe someone would want want Vance over him and it is reasonable to assume some democrats are terrified of him.
Should the secret service think about and prepare for this possibility?
