Maher talks about how fake Trump is here and gave him a MAGA hat but Bill refused to wear it
Bill Maher basically kissed his ass and it telling everybody Trump isn't a bad guy.
Yeah that's not how I read that situation at all. Bill Maher basically kissed his ass and it telling everybody Trump isn't a bad guy. And Bill majer shamed people for thinking Trump is a monster and not wanting him to have dinner with him.
All we got out of Bill Maheers dinner with Trump is the normalization of Trump's fascistic tendencies.
It's amazing that Bill Mark could be so idiotic and stupid to believe that 2 and 1/2 hours with Trump shows you the real Trump. While the other Trump the bully psychopath a****** chaos causer is maybe not the real Trump.
Another day another soft little snowflake bitching and crying about Trump. This is going to be the longest four years for these soft, pathetic TDS sufferers. I couldn't imagine living such a pathetic existence, Trump has literally broken these weaklings.
Good lord, you sure are emotional. I'm guessing you're a woman or transitioning to one because no self respecting man could be this pathetic. It's embarrassing. I really hope you get your TDS under control before it's to late.Why don't you drive out into the sunset in your Swasticar