Crime Trump is the fakest person on the planet - Bill Maher after dinner with him

Bill Maher ate dinner with Trump last week and Trump took him specifically to the "blowjob" room

Maher talks about how fake Trump is here and gave him a MAGA hat but Bill refused to wear it

 
Yeah that's not how I read that situation at all. Bill Maher basically kissed his ass and it telling everybody Trump isn't a bad guy. And Bill majer shamed people for thinking Trump is a monster and not wanting him to have dinner with him.

All we got out of Bill Maheers dinner with Trump is the normalization of Trump's fascistic tendencies.


It's amazing that Bill Mark could be so idiotic and stupid to believe that 2 and 1/2 hours with Trump shows you the real Trump. While the other Trump the bully psychopath a****** chaos causer is maybe not the real Trump.
 
Maher talks about how fake Trump is here and gave him a MAGA hat but Bill refused to wear it
That isn't remotely true.

Bill Maher basically kissed his ass and it telling everybody Trump isn't a bad guy.
This isn't true either.

I don't like Maher or often agree with him, but I don't particularly distrust him. He said multiple time Trump is doing terrible things he has and will continue to call out, he was just saying trump didn't present the same facade face to face, and I can see that. Woodward said similar things.
 
Yeah that's not how I read that situation at all. Bill Maher basically kissed his ass and it telling everybody Trump isn't a bad guy. And Bill majer shamed people for thinking Trump is a monster and not wanting him to have dinner with him.

All we got out of Bill Maheers dinner with Trump is the normalization of Trump's fascistic tendencies.


It's amazing that Bill Mark could be so idiotic and stupid to believe that 2 and 1/2 hours with Trump shows you the real Trump. While the other Trump the bully psychopath a****** chaos causer is maybe not the real Trump.
Damn 4 different spellings thats.... something
 
Maher going to trump with a lit of slurs Donald used on him, and Trump just autographed it.

Mega based LMAO

mahertrumpinsults.png.webp
 
Another day another soft little snowflake bitching and crying about Trump. This is going to be the longest four years for these soft, pathetic TDS sufferers. I couldn't imagine living such a pathetic existence, Trump has literally broken these weaklings.
 
Another day another soft little snowflake bitching and crying about Trump. This is going to be the longest four years for these soft, pathetic TDS sufferers. I couldn't imagine living such a pathetic existence, Trump has literally broken these weaklings.
Why don't you drive out into the sunset in your Swasticar
 
It's interesting. He's basically saying that Trump is smarter than he seems and he's playing a persona.

People get so engaged with the idea of what they think Trump is. The narcissistic madman. Glossing over the fact that he's got powerful, smart people behind him like Peter Thiel. There's something there that doesn't square. I think it's easier to do fucked up shit when the person doing it is perceived as being insane and incompetent. People just start going after one another and bickering about who they voted for instead of looking at the bigger picture of what's taking place.
 
Why don't you drive out into the sunset in your Swasticar
Good lord, you sure are emotional. I'm guessing you're a woman or transitioning to one because no self respecting man could be this pathetic. It's embarrassing. I really hope you get your TDS under control before it's to late.
 
