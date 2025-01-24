  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Opinion Trump is retarded or thinks his base is.

Trump told reporters between campaign fundraisers in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. on Sept. 13 that, if elected, he would turn on “a very large faucet,” that he claims could send millions of gallons of water from the Pacific Northwest to Los Angeles.

“You have millions of gallons of water pouring down from the north, with the snow caps and Canada, and all pouring down,” Trump said in the press conference just after an hour into it. “And they have, essentially, a very large faucet, and you turn the faucet, and it takes one day to turn, and it’s massive … and you turn that, and all of that water goes aimlessly into the Pacific. And if you turned it back, all of that water would come right down here and right into Los Angeles.”
 
The faucet is so big that only Hulkamania can open it.

giphy.gif
 
He was right, he could shoot someone and they wouldn't care. Lot of 'em are TFG.

The biggest losers on earth though are his supporters/trolls that don't live in the US.

Like gravity and our flat earth though, reality remains reality.
 
dont worry, Trump supporters will just ignore any Trump remarks that make him look like a moron, so this thread will die with a whimper.

Just like Epstein debate died with a whimper, when Trump supporters found out Trump doesn't want to talk about it anymore.
 
I would love to hear from the left something Biden has done, or said that is less retarded then Trump. Go ahead lefties, we're waiting....

200.gif
 
So what you're saying is: just cause Biden was retarded, doesn't mean that Trump isn't as well?
Can't argue with that - 2 of the worst presidents ever (and thats a mighty accomplishment considering George Bush was also a president).
 
The faucet of Democrats tears can never be closed again though it seems
 
I personally don't like Trump as a person, but at least he is getting shit done, unlike senile Biden, Kackala Harris who didn't do a damn fucking thing as VP and the lefties wonder why America voted for Trump....Because Nobody wants that incompetent VP running things for another 4-8 years.
 
nah, Trump only talks about shit being done
his first term he didn't get shit done (border wall)

also Russia is still attacking Ukraine, even tho Trump has been president for more than 24h
 
He is getting shit done. He already got over 500 illegal Aliens out of our country in just 48 hours, and thats is good enough for me. There is a lot more like getting biological mentally ill males out of female sports that is also something worth voting for Trump.
 
And that's all the majority of Trump supporters care about, gettin rid of the "illegals" and the gross trans people. You really think Trump cares about illegal immigration? Who do you think he gets to work on his properties?
 
