Crime Trump is reportedly thinking of reclassifying marijuana

ShadowRun

ShadowRun

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 27, 2009
Messages
34,711
Reaction score
34,742
This should be a no brainer, many years ago I was against legalization of MJ, not because it’s that bad compared to alcohol or other drugs. But I thought giving more access to a drug might cause more problems in societies. I changed my mind overtime as I believe it’s the easiest to get illegal or legal and one of the least harmless drugs.

I think growing up seeing anecdotal evidence of people I looked up to becoming potheads then going to harder drugs , made me think it was a gateway drug . But it’s on the person and it’s about less government interfering in government lives .

Anyways let's see if Trump does it . I thought Biden would have .








 
Would love to smoke a joint and read the Epstein files.

Tbh according to that dipshit from the Nixon administration (John Ehrlichman) who classified weed as a deadly drug in the first place, every person in jail for smoking weed is a political prisoner, because they made it illegal in order to strip the vote away from hippies

Would be shocked if Trump did this, I also imagine the republicans would block it if he tried
 
I'm not a pothead but the idea that weed should be federally illegal is backwards. Alcohol is responsible for 1000 times the societal ills than marijuana but booze still remains culturally acceptable. I used to be against legalization, but my view has changed over the last 20 years. I'm not saying ban booze, but not have the federal legalization of weed is some outdated malarkey.

EDIT: Federal legalization is one of the most bipartisan policies. The dems fucked up when they didn't do it after 2020. It would have been Biden's historical moment. Instead of his sundowning.
 
And this is why this place is becoming worse and worse .. good times

Durr Epstein
 
Big Nasty Edison said:
I'm not a pothead but the idea that weed should be federally illegal is backwards. Alcohol is responsible for 1000 times the societal ills than marijuana but booze still remains culturally acceptable still. I'm not saying ban booze, but not have the federal legalization of weed is some outdated malarkey.
I agree 100% , which sort of changed my initial view . I don’t partake but I get it , although smelling it in resort hallways and everywhere on the street on my Vegas trips, gets old but then again people smoke cigs in casinos.
 
The thing is, his monstrous GOP pacifiers who adore what is in those files are squirming like fuck.

The rest of us want it all out in the open. If it's Obama? Do it. If it's The Royal Family? Do it. If it's Clinton? Do it.

Who is squirming now?
 
fingercuffs said:
The thing is, his monstrous GOP pacifiers who adore what is in those files are squirming like fuck.

The rest of us want it all out in the open. If it's Obama? Do it. If it's The Royal Family? Do it. If it's Clinton? Do it.

Who is squirming now?
Please, stop smoking the pots.

 
ShadowRun said:
I agree 100% , which sort of changed my initial view . I don’t partake but I get it , although smelling it in resort hallways and everywhere on the street on my Vegas trips, gets old but then again people smoke cigs in casinos.
I also agree that I wish there was a way to legalize it, but also punish people who smoke in public, in cars, etc the same way we do drinking alcohol in unauthorized places. Unfortunately I think the amount of people who do smoke in public is just way too high to be possible.

But that is a drawback I'm willing to accept if it means not giving people criminal records, fines, tickets, etc for something that is less harmful than alcohol, cigs, and heavily prescribed opiates.

EDIT incase anyone wants to retract a like:
Oh and bonus points if we federally legalize it and pass a law that all the taxes from it go towards social programs.
 
fingercuffs said:
Another way to stop his moron twats from thinking about the Epstein files.
Maybe next he can pass national Healthcare , next next week abolish the nfa week after that student debt .... each week a different crisis solved just to avoid talking about it. Would sorta be awesome if Epstein made him the best president the last 100 years
 
Big Nasty Edison said:
I also agree that I wish there was a way to legalize it, but also punish people who smoke in public, in cars, etc the same way we do drinking alcohol in unauthorized places. Unfortunately I think the amount of people who do smoke in public is just way too high to be possible.

But that is a drawback I'm willing to accept if it means not giving people criminal records, fines, tickets, etc for something that is less harmful than alcohol, cigs, and heavily prescribed opiates.

Oh and bonus points if we federally legalize it and pass a law that all the taxes from it go towards social programs.
I agree, like I said in OP I’m for the government being less involved in people’s lives and this a huge example. Hell sugar ruins more peoples lives then MJ, look at the obesity rates. Yes you can’t get a DUI with sugar/ harm someone in a car wreck from eating sugar. But still .

I believe Trump thinks alcohol is worse than MJ or I’ve heard him at least talk bad about alcohol and never drinking ( not that it’s a character check for him, he’s very flawed). So maybe we could see legalization by end of the term.
 
Crazy Source said:
Please, stop smoking the pots.

But these flippin weirdos don't seem to give a fuck about to the girls who were victims and rather his right hand woman be moved to a cushy number prison.

Why do those people not care about those victims?
 
fingercuffs said:
But these flippin weirdos don't seem to give a fuck about to the girls who were victims and rather his right hand woman be moved to a cushy number prison.

Why do those people not care about those victims?
Tribalism at its worst. They elected a President that was best friends with the most notorious PDF in the world and they cannot wrap their heads around it. To admit that is to admit they were suckered. That would break their psyches into little pieces.
 
