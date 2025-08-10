ShadowRun
Steel Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- May 27, 2009
- Messages
- 34,711
- Reaction score
- 34,742
This should be a no brainer, many years ago I was against legalization of MJ, not because it’s that bad compared to alcohol or other drugs. But I thought giving more access to a drug might cause more problems in societies. I changed my mind overtime as I believe it’s the easiest to get illegal or legal and one of the least harmless drugs.
I think growing up seeing anecdotal evidence of people I looked up to becoming potheads then going to harder drugs , made me think it was a gateway drug . But it’s on the person and it’s about less government interfering in government lives .
Anyways let’s see if Trump does it . I thought Biden would have .
