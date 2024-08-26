Opinion Trump is not that great at meta / society wide trolling

His troll and bait game works on a small scale like in the NY press or in real estate but i think other Republicans proved that he is far from a master troll.

I cannot think of many truly great and impactful troll moves from him. In retrospect the shock and awe of his win in 16 made people overestimate him in that regard. Give his platform to someone else and we would see better trolling directed at the Democrats.
 
Aaaaaaand just further proof that right wingers are baby-brained morons
 
