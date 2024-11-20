  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Law Trump is nominating Linda McMahon for Secretary Of Education

linda-mcmahon-stunner1.gif
 
Forsaking our youth to own the libs

Hulk Hogan as Surgeon General next.
 
If not for the scandals, Vince would get a top position too.
 
When I saw this headline, I thought surely they meant some other Linda I didn’t know about.

In retrospect that was pretty dumb of me. I should have realize Trump went with the clown option
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
not really. that's a whack pick, but so was this. and that's the other side we had to vote for.
sam-brinton.jpg
Click to expand...

I mean Linda McMahon married a dude who pooped on somebody's head and had them gang raped

Mat Gaetz slept with a minor prostitute.

RFK literally drives around with dead animals in his car and has a brain worm

And you are still scared of the trannies lmao
 
