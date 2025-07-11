Opinion Trump is an absolute clown

As is Biden.
As is Kamala.

Americans are on a continuous path of self destruction with no silver lining in the clouds.

Murica - what are your options?

That fool, Musk, even if a 3rd party comes into play, it makes 3 columns of idiots.

I genuinely, sadly believe your country is cursed and destined to fully crumble.

We all are eventually but I believe we are now witnessing America disappear.
 
Enjoy.

I would not be surprised if this thread ends in the graveyard.
 
On average, a civilization usually lasts around 340 years or so, while America has only been around for 249 years. The broader Western culture that we belong to has existed for roughly 500 years—since the Renaissance and the early modern period. We are well overdue to be sucked into the void and be reborn anew :oops:
 
At the end of the day, business runs America, not the government.

That's why America is able to survive having these clowns running the government. Because the government is pretty much symbolic.

Big business interests own the US government and business isn't about to let things really crash when there's still money to be made.

Compare that to a country like the UK or Canada where the government actually does run everything and nothing works as a result.
 
Solid from historical observations and what a lot of historians espouse. I don't think that USA ever truly got beyond civil war - that even today it somehow still rumbles along with confed flags. It never quite made it to empire status
 
...and what country are you from? You sound French.
Path of self-destruction? 🤣
There is nothing happening today that has not happened before in American history. Where is America disappearing to?
 
Back in my day the dems hated the republican presidential candidate because when the candidate was a governor they requested resumes of qualified women to help fill their cabinet, and they reviewed binders full of women.

It's a clown world.
 
It doesn't matter where I am from. This isn't a dig at the average American.

America didn't exist until not that long ago.
Don't assume "it's all happened before" as "it's all fine".
 
You clearly have no idea of American history or world history for that matter.
For one, look at the economies of Germany and Japan after WWII. Both countries are now thriving. As is Vietnam after its war.
 
Germany and Japan have existed with pre-medieval foundations.
They are terrible comparisons.

I appreciate you don't like my thread and it maybe riles you somehow but I have a decent grasp of history though not so much American.
Alright. I was baiting a little, but my thoughts are genuine.

I find it strange how many Americans believe their country is somehow immune to collapse. As if waving a flag and shouting about freedom insulates you from the same civilizational entropy that's swallowed every other empire in history.

Sure—Rome had aqueducts. You’ve got Netflix and drone strikes. Same game, different skin.

From where I’m sitting, you’re not heading toward collapse—you’re in it. Just polite enough not to say so out loud. When your political discourse has devolved into grown adults in Reddit threads screaming “Biden is a :eek::eek::eek::eek:” vs “Trump is literally Hitler,” we’re not discussing policy anymore. We’re watching a culture that can’t take itself seriously.

And maybe that’s the core issue: rot. Institutional rot. Cultural rot. Economic rot. Everyone knows the script is broken, but they keep acting like the next election will fix the stage.

This isn’t just about inflation or debt ceilings or TikTok-addled brains. It’s about spiritual exhaustion. You don’t believe in anything together anymore—not God, not truth, not even your Constitution. It’s a football game now. Red vs Blue. And that’s not sustainable.

Historically, plenty of observers have watched the end before the curtains closed:

Oswald Spengler said Western civilization was already entering its twilight phase a century ago.

Toynbee argued that civilizations die from within, when elites fail to adapt.

Even Socrates complained the youth were corrupted and dumb.


That last one gets memed a lot, but he wasn’t wrong. Societies don’t collapse in an instant—they rot slowly, lose meaning, and eventually trip over themselves.

Germany and Japan rebuilt because they were bombed to ash and had no choice but rebirth. America is corroding while still intact. That’s far harder to come back from.

And look—I don’t want it to collapse. I’m not anti-American. But I am watching with genuine disbelief at how detached everyone is from the bigger picture. This isn’t normal. You’re not bouncing back with a new president. You’re on the Titanic arguing about the DJ’s playlist.

I hope I’m wrong. But I don’t think I am.
 
Latest posts

