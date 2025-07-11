San Marino said: You clearly have no idea of American history or world history for that matter.

For one, look at the economies of Germany and Japan after WWII. Both countries are now thriving. As is Vietnam after its war. Click to expand...

Alright. I was baiting a little, but my thoughts are genuine.I find it strange how many Americans believe their country is somehow immune to collapse. As if waving a flag and shouting about freedom insulates you from the same civilizational entropy that's swallowed every other empire in history.Sure—Rome had aqueducts. You’ve got Netflix and drone strikes. Same game, different skin.From where I’m sitting, you’re not heading toward collapse—you’re in it. Just polite enough not to say so out loud. When your political discourse has devolved into grown adults in Reddit threads screaming “Biden is a” vs “Trump is literally Hitler,” we’re not discussing policy anymore. We’re watching a culture that can’t take itself seriously.And maybe that’s the core issue: rot. Institutional rot. Cultural rot. Economic rot. Everyone knows the script is broken, but they keep acting like the next election will fix the stage.This isn’t just about inflation or debt ceilings or TikTok-addled brains. It’s about spiritual exhaustion. You don’t believe in anything together anymore—not God, not truth, not even your Constitution. It’s a football game now. Red vs Blue. And that’s not sustainable.Historically, plenty of observers have watched the end before the curtains closed:Oswald Spengler said Western civilization was already entering its twilight phase a century ago.Toynbee argued that civilizations die from within, when elites fail to adapt.Even Socrates complained the youth were corrupted and dumb.That last one gets memed a lot, but he wasn’t wrong. Societies don’t collapse in an instant—they rot slowly, lose meaning, and eventually trip over themselves.Germany and Japan rebuilt because they were bombed to ash and had no choice but rebirth. America is corroding while still intact. That’s far harder to come back from.And look—I don’t want it to collapse. I’m not anti-American. But I am watching with genuine disbelief at how detached everyone is from the bigger picture. This isn’t normal. You’re not bouncing back with a new president. You’re on the Titanic arguing about the DJ’s playlist.I hope I’m wrong. But I don’t think I am.