https://www.politico.com/news/2025/04/07/hegseth-trump-1-trillion-defense-budget-00007147
-Trump, during a press event with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said the upcoming budget would be “in the vicinity” of $1 trillion.
The Gaza cease fire ended in bloodshed, we're now bombing Yemen because it ended. Trump states If the talks with Iran aren’t successful, "I think it’s going to be a very bad day for Iran" (spoiler, they're probably not going to be successful) And now we're going to increase the pentagon budget by 150 Billion
