Locked article
From Swedish news based on the Telegraph article
"Donald Trump has ordered almost as many airstrikes in his first five months as president as Joe Biden did in his four years, The Telegraph reports.
Trump has overseen airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen, jihadists in Somalia and, most recently, Iran’s nuclear program. Despite his campaign promise to withdraw the United States from conflicts, 529 airstrikes have taken place during his second term, compared with Joe Biden’s total of 555.
“The US military is moving faster, hitting harder and doing so with less restraint,” says Clionadh Raleigh, director of the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data database that has tracked the attacks."
And Bibi nominated Trump to the Nobel Peace prize... I am really disappointed in Bibi.
I wanted to include a cat pic, and googled bombed cats... It cant be unseen.
