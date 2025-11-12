I wish I was making this up, and I promise I'm not trying to spam this forum. But come the fuck on, Republicans are going to get SLAUGHTERED at midterms with clips like this floating out there. What is the excuse for this MAGA crowd? He deadass said America doesn't have talent. And he says it in a way where it sounds like he deeply feels like that.
Trump: You have to bring in talent
Ingraham: We have plenty of talent
Trump: No, you don’t
Ingraham: We don’t have talented people here?
At what point does the MAGA crowd finally realize he is a phony narcissist?
Trump: You have to bring in talent
Ingraham: We have plenty of talent
Trump: No, you don’t
Ingraham: We don’t have talented people here?
At what point does the MAGA crowd finally realize he is a phony narcissist?