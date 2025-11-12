Social Trump: H1B immigrants are necessary since there are not plenty of talented Americans

I wish I was making this up, and I promise I'm not trying to spam this forum. But come the fuck on, Republicans are going to get SLAUGHTERED at midterms with clips like this floating out there. What is the excuse for this MAGA crowd? He deadass said America doesn't have talent. And he says it in a way where it sounds like he deeply feels like that.



Trump: You have to bring in talent

Ingraham: We have plenty of talent

Trump: No, you don’t

Ingraham: We don’t have talented people here?



At what point does the MAGA crowd finally realize he is a phony narcissist?
 
DoctorTaco said:
Why is ICE busy kicking put so many of these people and not the violent criminals we were promised?
I feel like it's solely to piss people off, and to make anyone who isn't white scared that they may get randomly detained for weeks for no reason at all. Especially all the ripping families apart in front of kids, that's them trying to scar kids and give them lasting trauma.
 
DoctorTaco said:
So Trump wants h1-n1 visas. And he has said we need immigrants for construction, hotels, and farming.

Why is ICE busy kicking put so many of these people and not the violent criminals we were promised?
I feel like his immigration stance started off as a joke and now has turned into this debacle he had to follow up on because he ended up making such a big deal out of it. He literally has millions of people thinking of rapist and murderers as soon as they hear the term “immigrant”
 
We don't, but we are top of the food chain in lesbian basket weaving majors.



yearly-number-of-stem-graduates-by-country-v0-9qmyk0a3pk6d1.jpeg
 
DoctorTaco said:
So Trump wants h1-n1 visas. And he has said we need immigrants for construction, hotels, and farming.

Why is ICE busy kicking put so many of these people and not the violent criminals we were promised?
No President Donald Trump defended the H-1B visa program in a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham, stating the U.S. lacks certain specialized talents in fields like battery production and missile manufacturing, citing a Hyundai plant in Georgia as an example.
 
ShadowRun said:
No President Donald Trump defended the H-1B visa program in a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham, stating the U.S. lacks certain specialized talents in fields like battery production and missile manufacturing, citing a Hyundai plant in Georgia as an example.
american's can't handle the fact that they're pretty useless so anything like that is going to irritate many of them. People think they can do things that only inborn, genetically gifted people with lots of years of training can do? They can't even work at a fast food restaurant and do a good job.
 
ShadowRun said:
No President Donald Trump defended the H-1B visa program in a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham, stating the U.S. lacks certain specialized talents in fields like battery production and missile manufacturing, citing a Hyundai plant in Georgia as an example.
So the $100,00 charge?
 
Trump is like Mitch McConnell
If you bribe him with some money, he'll put the priorities of his country dead last.
 
italiamusica said:
I feel like it's solely to piss people off, and to make anyone who isn't white scared that they may get randomly detained for weeks for no reason at all. Especially all the ripping families apart in front of kids, that's them trying to scar kids and give them lasting trauma.
It made me realise the other day:

wait for the elections. ICE agents at polling stations across the country that just so happen to be in areas heavily populated by Latinos

Latino turnout drops because they are justifiably concerned they could be dragged off to alligator alcatraz

Dems lose

it doesn't sound that unrealistic, does it?
 
fingercuffs said:
Isn't he charging $100,000 for H1B Visas or am I getting mixed up with some other bollocks immigration twatness?
It's being challenged because it supposedly violates some immigration laws and might be stuck down anyway.

Amusing though that he seemingly did a complete 180 in such a short time and now is supporting H1Bs despite pushing that H1B tax.
 
mozfonky said:
american's can't handle the fact that they're pretty useless so anything like that is going to irritate many of them. People think they can do things that only inborn, genetically gifted people with lots of years of training can do? They can't even work at a fast food restaurant and do a good job.
That's about what it amounts to. It's electoral politics, so apparently you have to blow smoke up people's asses. It's why every politician has to refer to the laziest people as "hardworking".

Hellowhosthat said:
China and India have much bigger populations, I don't see what this is supposed to prove.
You really need help with this?

Who gives an eff what their populations are? That is where most of the world's STEM graduates are. Are we supposed to just get smoked in tech innovation then take comfort in "well they have bigger populations"?
 
