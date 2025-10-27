International Trump goes insane over anti tarrif ad featuring Ronald Reagan

Donald Trump has pulled out of trade talks over an ad that features Ronald Reagan’s voice explaining why tariffs are bad for American workers.

Trump has called the ad an AI fake (lol) and used it as an excuse to pull out of trade talks. Anyone can go watch the full speech here.


It ain’t fake.

He said he will introduce more illegal tariffs over the commercial, even though he previously claimed the tariffs were justified by Canadian fentanyl. (A ridiculous claim).

He is in direct violation of the U.S. Constitution now, claiming the right to introduce tariffs over commercials. At least before there was a veneer of respect for the law with claims of an extraordinary threat. Even that b.s. is now gone.

Hopefully the commercial comes back. It’s pretty good.
 
it is fake. meaning it’s heavily edited. you can easily look up the whole talk.

 
Is he throwing a tantrum again? He's had more this year than the average child. He's what 79 years old now?

<36>
 
INSANE! LOCK HIM UP! I thought I read Ford pulled the ad already, maybe he should of ran it by his pm first instead of tanking sensitive and potentially ruinous negotiations
 
On the one hand, I'm all for anything that distresses Trump, but fuck Reagan, and fuck anyone trying to rehabilitate him. He's the origin of most of America's problems.
 
trump should smash those communists but he played this 51st state thing wrong. the people up there are mentally ill cult leftists and he should known that by talking smack about absorbing them into the US, it would cause them narcissistic injury and unification...which it did. trudeau was such a disgrace that he resigned and his party was about to lose badly against the conservatives but the 51st state talk got them riled up, unified, and those retards voted liberal again, and now america has to contend with the possibility that their neighbors up north could be a CCP satellite state any time in the near future.

trump fucked up. big time.

plus....trump is acting like a clown because his outrage is fake.
 
cincymma79 said:
it is fake. meaning it’s heavily edited. you can easily look up the whole talk.

Click to expand...

cincymma79 said:
here’s pbs
www.pbs.org

Fact-checking claims that a Canadian ad was misleading about Reagan's tariff warning

The one-minute ad included some of Reagan’s remarks out of chronological order and omitted that Reagan recorded the address after imposing duties on some Japanese products. However, the ad’s overall message doesn’t misrepresent Reagan’s views on tariffs. Reagan said he believed that in the...
www.pbs.org www.pbs.org
Click to expand...
Its edited but for time... not the Homer Simpson treatment. The unedited video (in the OP) didn't misrepresent Regan's views on tariffs, and it even says that in the excerpt of that PBS link.
 
MeatheadMike said:
Its edited but for time... not the Homer Simpson treatment. The unedited video (in the OP) didn't misrepresent Regan's views on tariffs, and it even says that in the excerpt of that PBS link.
Click to expand...
you did not read it
 
cincymma79 said:
you did not read it
Click to expand...

Neither did you apparently

PBS said the claim that the ad misrepresented Reagan’s views is “mostly false.”

Yes it’s an ad edited for time, they can’t show the entire speech it’s an ad not a documentary, but it didn’t misrepresent Reagan’s position on free trade.

And if Trump wanted to do “fair trade” as the Union movement prefers, he would include labour rights as part of a trade agreement, which would have to ban “right to work” laws across the USA (and in all the signatory countries) including in the regressive, reactionary red states that have that kind of legislation in place.
 
Aegon Spengler said:
Neither did you apparently

PBS said the claim that the ad misrepresented Reagan’s views is “mostly false.”

Yes it’s an ad edited for time, they can’t show the entire speech it’s an ad not a documentary, but it didn’t misrepresent Reagan’s position on free trade.

And if Trump wanted to do “fair trade” as the Union movement prefers, he would include labour rights as part of a trade agreement, which would have to ban “right to work” laws across the USA (and in all the signatory countries) including in the regressive, reactionary red states that have that kind of legislation in place.
Click to expand...
Mate, the TDS on this muppet is to the point of brainwashed no return. I wouldn't waste your time.
 
