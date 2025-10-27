Aegon Spengler
Donald Trump has pulled out of trade talks over an ad that features Ronald Reagan’s voice explaining why tariffs are bad for American workers.
Trump has called the ad an AI fake (lol) and used it as an excuse to pull out of trade talks. Anyone can go watch the full speech here.
It ain’t fake.
He said he will introduce more illegal tariffs over the commercial, even though he previously claimed the tariffs were justified by Canadian fentanyl. (A ridiculous claim).
He is in direct violation of the U.S. Constitution now, claiming the right to introduce tariffs over commercials. At least before there was a veneer of respect for the law with claims of an extraordinary threat. Even that b.s. is now gone.
Hopefully the commercial comes back. It’s pretty good.