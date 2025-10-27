Trump recently went to Walter Reed and admitted to getting an MRI. When asked about it he said that "That the doctor has never seen such a perfect MRI in his life". Who the fuck goes to Walter Reed to get an MRI and a thorough inspection if nothing is wrong? That and like about how in first term that he weighed 225 lbs, probably off by 100-150 lbs. Everyone can see that he is fat. Everyone can see his bruises or the fact that he throws a fit when he has to climb a set of stairs. He is old and fat as fuck and doesn't exercise because he believes that "wears out the body". Why does lie in such a way that you would have to be retarded to believe what he says? Why do some people will themselves to be retarded?



