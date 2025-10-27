Opinion Trump gets an MRI. Results "Best results the doctor has ever seen." Why lie so blatantly?

Prefect

Prefect

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Oct 5, 2008
Messages
11,840
Reaction score
7,076
Trump recently went to Walter Reed and admitted to getting an MRI. When asked about it he said that "That the doctor has never seen such a perfect MRI in his life". Who the fuck goes to Walter Reed to get an MRI and a thorough inspection if nothing is wrong? That and like about how in first term that he weighed 225 lbs, probably off by 100-150 lbs. Everyone can see that he is fat. Everyone can see his bruises or the fact that he throws a fit when he has to climb a set of stairs. He is old and fat as fuck and doesn't exercise because he believes that "wears out the body". Why does lie in such a way that you would have to be retarded to believe what he says? Why do some people will themselves to be retarded?

 
Imagine thinking anybody in the medical community "grades" the greatness of an MRI scan, for any reason. They're a diagnostic tool.

This is classic dotard Donnie psychology 101. Just an extension of the mental acuity test from years back. Person, woman, man, camera, tv.

Genius.
 
Rob Battisti said:
Who had suspicions? You?
Click to expand...
Not me.

It's a thing people were throwing around because of the face drooping and difficulties walking straight a while ago. I'm not saying it's true or that I believe it.

Trump is obviously unhealthy and I've been vocal about seeing him displaying signs of dementia. Beyond that, the specifics of his health are anyone's guess.
 
GreatSaintGuillotine said:
There were suspicions that he had a stroke. If that's true, an MRI would make sense
Click to expand...
MRI is indicated in mild cognitive impairment. We have treatments now for Alzheimer’s that are effective in early stages. First it requires an MRI and a specialized PET scan, and then a genetic test if Alzheimer’s is diagnosed. Genetic test to rule out homozygousity for an allele that would contraindicate treatment.
MRI used as baseline prior to treatment to monitor for micro hemorrhage

I’d bet he’s being evaluated for Alzheimer’s
 
UberHere said:
I can’t stand that about him. “I aced my dementia test”. Well no shit asshole, that’s what you’re supposed to do.
Click to expand...
"The doctor said he's never seen results like mine in his entire life. Prefect results. The most perfect even. Doctor said I redefined what it means to be healthy "
 
UberHere said:
MRI is indicated in mild cognitive impairment. We have treatments now for Alzheimer’s that are effective in early stages. First it required an MRI and a specialized PET scan, and then a genetic test if Alzheimer’s is diagnosed. Genetic test to rule out homozygousity for an allele that would contraindicate treatment.


I’d bet he’s being evaluated for Alzheimer’s
Click to expand...
Wow, I didn't know they could use MRI for that. I definitely think he had dementia so I could absolutely see that
 
GreatSaintGuillotine said:
Wow, I didn't know they could use MRI for that. I definitely think he had dementia so I could absolutely see that
Click to expand...
MRI isn’t to diagnose AZ but to use as a baseline to monitor possible adverse effects of treatments. The PET scan measures amyloid deposition. However an MRI can be suggestive of AZ if there is atrophy of the parietal and temporal lobes.

MRI is also used to diagnose a stroke past the acute phase as you mentioned earlier.
 
Donald Trump's former doctor has said he did not write a 2015 letter declaring the then-Republican presidential candidate's "astonishingly excellent" health, US media report.

"[Mr Trump] dictated that whole letter," Harold Bornstein told CNN.

The White House has not yet commented on the physician's allegation.
Mr Bornstein also said that Mr Trump's bodyguard had carried out a "raid" on his offices in February 2017, removing all of Mr Trump's medical records.

In an interview with CNN, Mr Bornstein said the 2015 letter suggesting that Mr Trump would be the "healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency" was not his professional assessment.

www.bbc.com

Donald Trump wrote own health letter, says physician Harold Bornstein

A note on Donald Trump's "astonishing" health was dictated by Mr Trump, his ex-doctor says.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com
 
The letter that Trump's doctor now claims Trump dictated himself:

To Whom My Concern:

I have been the personal physician of Mr Donald J. Trump since 1980. His previous physician was my father, Dr Jacob Bornstein. Over the past 39 years, I am pleased to report that Mr Trump has had no significant medical problems. Mr Trump has had a recent complete medical examination that showed only positive results. Actually, his blood pressure, 110/65, and laboratory test results were astonishingly excellent.

Over the past twelve months, he has lost at least fifteen pounds, Mr Trump takes 81 mg of aspirin daily and a low dose of a statin. His PSA test score is 0.15 (very low). His physical strength and stamina are extraordinary.

Mr Trump has suffered no form of cancer, has never had a hip, knee or shoulder replacement or any other orthopaedic surgery. His only surgery was an appendectomy at age ten. His cardiovascular status is excellent. He has no history of ever using alcohol or tobacco products.

If elected, Mr Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.
 
UberHere said:
MRI is indicated in mild cognitive impairment. We have treatments now for Alzheimer’s that are effective in early stages. First it requires an MRI and a specialized PET scan, and then a genetic test if Alzheimer’s is diagnosed. Genetic test to rule out homozygousity for an allele that would contraindicate treatment.
MRI used as baseline prior to treatment to monitor for micro hemorrhage

I’d bet he’s being evaluated for Alzheimer’s
Click to expand...

Frederick Christ Trump Sr. had Alzheimer’s so this would make sense.
 
lsa said:
Well I once had an MRI scan and it was rated a 10 out of 10.
So I know how Donny feels.
Click to expand...
Are you 80 years old and a fat fuck that has never exercised a day in your life,
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,845
Messages
58,008,976
Members
175,905
Latest member
hermann

Share this page

Back
Top