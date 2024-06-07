cottagecheesefan
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Apr 3, 2002
- Messages
- 30,606
- Reaction score
- 29,171
On the heels of the fresh felony conviction, yesterday was a big day for Trump.
Throughout the day, as Trump had a rally and town hall in AZ then a fund raising even in Silicon Valley, Dr. Phil, 50 cent, Russel brand, Silicon Valley donors all came out and endorsed Trump yesterday.
Dr. P also dropped this fresh interview from the day before
Lol, and this is how the embodiment of the white liberals respond
Throughout the day, as Trump had a rally and town hall in AZ then a fund raising even in Silicon Valley, Dr. Phil, 50 cent, Russel brand, Silicon Valley donors all came out and endorsed Trump yesterday.
Dr. P also dropped this fresh interview from the day before
Lol, and this is how the embodiment of the white liberals respond