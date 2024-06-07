  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Elections Trump forming historic coalition

On the heels of the fresh felony conviction, yesterday was a big day for Trump.

Throughout the day, as Trump had a rally and town hall in AZ then a fund raising even in Silicon Valley, Dr. Phil, 50 cent, Russel brand, Silicon Valley donors all came out and endorsed Trump yesterday.

Dr. P also dropped this fresh interview from the day before









Lol, and this is how the embodiment of the white liberals respond

 
