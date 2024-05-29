Trump fan HECKLES Robert De Niro

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
You can disagree about De Niro and his personal views.

But you got admire and respect his conviction.

It's not a popular thing he's doing, but admire his courage.

When he knows the inevitable backlash.



De Niro monologue



Robert De Niro clashes with a Trump Supporter

 
Takes_Two_To_Tango said:
You can disagree about De Niro and his personal views.

But you got admire and respect his conviction.

It's not a popular thing he's doing, but admire his courage.

When he knows the inevitable backlash.



De Niro monologue



Robert De Niro clashes with a Trump Supporter

Stop posting War Room crap in the Berry. Thanks.
 
That heckler was lucky the cams were around and bobby didn't want to get his hands dirty
irishman-irish.gif
 
Whenever I see old white guys acting like this, I wonder what skeletons they have in their closet that they're trying to cover up.
 
Imagine thinking its "courageous" to throw a half decade long temper tantrum at a politician.
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
Whenever I see old white guys acting like this, I wonder what skeletons they have in their closet that they're trying to cover up.
I'm sure big time Hollywood actors all have dirt on them. Robert De Niro has a one year old daughter and he is 80 years old.
 
Seano said:
Imagine thinking its "courageous" to throw a half decade long temper tantrum at a politician.
Do you think he's being paid to do this? I can't imagine what he's expecting to accomplish or why he's bothering with it.
 
Old man rants.... They do that.

He just goes on and on about Trump. Though if he wishes to spend so much of his remaining time doing it, then have at it.
 
