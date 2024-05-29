Trump fan HECKLES Robert De Niro

Takes_Two_To_Tango
Takes_Two_To_Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
You can disagree about De Niro and his personal views.
But you got admire and respect his conviction.
It's not a popular thing he's doing, but admire his courage.
When he knows the inevitable backlash.
De Niro monologue
Robert De Niro clashes with a Trump Supporter
