Social Trump Family Wealth Increased by 3 Billion Dollars in first 100 Days

HomeCheese

HomeCheese

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jul 27, 2004
Messages
10,388
Reaction score
5,556
In another sad testament to how far our democracy has fallen, the Trump families's wealth has increased by 3 billion dollars in the last 3 months. All the maga creeps who complained about the "Joe Biden crime family" are suddenly silent as the royal family lines their pockets at the expense of the American public right in front of our eyes.

Where are the maga people that care about law and order?

newrepublic.com

You Won’t Believe How Much Richer the Trumps Have Gotten This Year

How in the hell does he get away with this? Here’s the answer.
newrepublic.com newrepublic.com
 
tenor.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mr Holmes
Opinion PINO - Populist In Name Only
6 7 8
Replies
156
Views
4K
Deorum
Deorum

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,996
Messages
57,315,995
Members
175,636
Latest member
whocares1993

Share this page

Back
Top