In another sad testament to how far our democracy has fallen, the Trump families's wealth has increased by 3 billion dollars in the last 3 months. All the maga creeps who complained about the "Joe Biden crime family" are suddenly silent as the royal family lines their pockets at the expense of the American public right in front of our eyes.
Where are the maga people that care about law and order?
You Won’t Believe How Much Richer the Trumps Have Gotten This Year
How in the hell does he get away with this? Here’s the answer.
