Crime Trump escalates crime rhetoric ahead of Washington crackdown announcement

By Nandita Bose

  • More than 450 federal officers deployed across Washington
  • Trump suggests homeless evictions without citing legal basis
  • Trump uses urban crime in latest political strategy push
WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has spent days escalating his rhetoric on crime in Washington, calling the U.S. capital "totally out of control" and ordering a federal law enforcement surge ahead of a Monday press conference to outline a sweeping crackdown.

On Sunday, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don't have to move out. We're going to put you in jail where you belong."
The Democratic mayor of Washington, Muriel Bowser, pushed back on Trump's claims, saying the city is "not experiencing a crime spike" and highlighting that violent crime has fallen to a 30-year low. Trump called Bowser "a good person who has tried" but said she's been given many chances while crime numbers continue to worsen.

Violent crime fell 26% in the first seven months of 2025 and overall crime dropped 7%, according to the city's police department. But gun violence remains an issue. In 2023, Washington had the third-highest gun homicide rate among U.S. cities with populations over 500,000, according to gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.
Over the past week, Trump has intensified his messaging, demanding the swift eviction of homeless residents and vowing to jail offenders. He has raised the prospect of stripping the city of its local autonomy and signaled a possible full federal takeover.

The Trump administration is also preparing to deploy hundreds of National Guard troops to Washington, a U.S. official told Reuters, a controversial tactic that Trump used recently in Los Angeles to respond to immigration protests over the objections of local officials.

Trump has not made a final decision, the official said, adding that the number of troops and the role they would play are still being determined.

The District of Columbia, established in 1790, operates under the Home Rule Act, which gives Congress ultimate authority but allows residents to elect a mayor and city council. Trump said last week that lawyers are examining how to overturn the law, a move that would likely require Congress to revoke it and him to sign off.
Trump has cited a recent assault on a federal staffer and viral videos of youth crime to argue the nation's capital is in crisis. His response marks a renewed focus on crime as a political priority and grounds for increased federal intervention, which could challenge Washington's autonomy and reshape the balance of local and federal power.

The president's order last week to deploy more federal law enforcement also marks a major escalation. Officers from over a dozen agencies, including the FBI, ICE, DEA, and ATF, have already spread across the city.

A White House official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said multiple arrests were made on Friday, with over 450 federal officers deployed throughout the city on Saturday. The official added the deployment targets "high-traffic tourist areas and known hotspots," with officers "highly visible," referencing criticism of previous immigration crackdowns involving masked agents and unmarked vehicles.
The White House has not clarified what legal authority Trump would use to evict people from Washington, where he only controls federal land and buildings.

Since the 1980s, Trump has used crime, especially youth crime in cities, as a political tool. His 1989 call for the death penalty in the Central Park jogger case, involving five Black and Latino teens later exonerated, remains one of the most controversial moments of his public life.

Trump is expected to outline further details during a press conference at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) Monday at the White House.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/tr...washington-crackdown-announcement-2025-08-11/
 

District Crime Data at a Glance | mpdc

2025 Year-to-Date Crime Comparison* As of August 11, 2025
mpdc.dc.gov

www.justice.gov

Violent Crime in D.C. Hits 30 Year Low

Total violent crime for 2024 in the District of Columbia is down 35% from 2023 and is the lowest it has been in over 30 years, according to data collected by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and announced by United States Attorney Matthew M. Graves. A breakdown of the data is available here.
www.justice.gov

Good to see crime in D.C. shrinking. The capital of the U.S. should not be a crime ridden wasteland. I think the mayor has made some effective changes, but maybe it's not enough.

www.the-independent.com

FBI sending 120 agents into DC streets as Trump targets capital carjackings

As DC is not a state, federal authorities can exert more control over the city even as residents and local elected leaders protest
www.the-independent.com

As DC is not a state, federal authorities can exert more control over the city even as residents and local elected leaders protest

 
