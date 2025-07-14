Trump, Epstein and the Deep State The refusal by the Trump administration to release the files and videos amassed during investigations into the activities of the :eek::eek::eek::eek:phile Jeffrey Epstein, should put to rest the absurd idea,...

Mods, there's multiple Epstein threads and no mega thread so I made this a separate entity.So Chris Hedges is a G, if you're not familiar with his work I'd change that.Anyway, this is a summary and opinion piece on the Epstein ongoings, investigations, a commentary on what it says about society, and goes into the people implicated to those who've made threats to others, buyoffs, etc. There is some seriously disturbing shit in here which you may know of depending how closely you've followed. Those parts will be left out, I strongly suggest reading the whole thing. Lawyers, politicians, financiers, billionaires, etc were involved. He doubts there's a formal client list but that the files on Epstein would fill Bondi's office.Some excerpts:I have Living the "Satyricon" that was mentioned in the article in a tab to read. It's relevant to present day.I'm gonna post a couple other links that are related. This, a summation of the connections although a bit redundant if you're well read on the subject but none-the-less:This video is almost five years old, it's a discussion between a former jewel thief and a former prison guard about whether or not Epstein killed himself: Spoiler alert, they think he was killed, they say the story doesn't make sense and give an explanation as to how they think things went down, including first hand accounts of how things work in prisons.I think this and the Trump regime generally make Water Gate look like stealing a Jolly Rancher from a convenience store. This is the most transparent corruption I've ever seen.