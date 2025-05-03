PBAC
Labour were polling losses.
The conservatives were expected to make big gains.
Nope
It would appears Trump's first 100 days have reversed the tides
the rose tinted goggles seem to be coming off at least internationally
The USA being nothing but a bunch of ghost cities with no people to make a challenge is unlikely to change
SYDNEY, Australia — Incumbent Prime Minister Anthony Albanese secured a come-from-behind win for his center-left Labor Party in Australia’s election Saturday while his right-wing challenger lost his seat.
The Labor landslide came after Albanese’s government spent months trailing the opposition in polling, but gained support rapidly in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s clash with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his “Liberation Day” tariffs.
Here are five takeaways from Albanese’s triumphant return from the polling doldrums.
The Australian PM’s experience showed but a truly terrible Trump-inspired Coalition election campaign helped
Despite predictions of an inevitable slide into minority for Labor, Anthony Albanese’s election victory demonstrated voters aren’t interested in appeals to the fringes
