International Trump effect continues: Australia vote Labor in a landslide

PBAC

PBAC

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
6,149
Reaction score
5,825
Labour were polling losses.
The conservatives were expected to make big gains.

Nope

It would appears Trump's first 100 days have reversed the tides
the rose tinted goggles seem to be coming off at least internationally

The USA being nothing but a bunch of ghost cities with no people to make a challenge is unlikely to change





www.theguardian.com

The Australian PM’s experience showed but a truly terrible Trump-inspired Coalition election campaign helped

Despite predictions of an inevitable slide into minority for Labor, Anthony Albanese’s election victory demonstrated voters aren’t interested in appeals to the fringes
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

SYDNEY, Australia — Incumbent Prime Minister Anthony Albanese secured a come-from-behind win for his center-left Labor Party in Australia’s election Saturday while his right-wing challenger lost his seat.

The Labor landslide came after Albanese’s government spent months trailing the opposition in polling, but gained support rapidly in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s clash with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his “Liberation Day” tariffs.

Here are five takeaways from Albanese’s triumphant return from the polling doldrums.
 
And such result will have zero impact on tariffs and Ukraine. So, they showed Trump?
 
  • Haha
Reactions: Cid
The polls were showing a defeat to the Conservative Party but maybe not at this scale. For those in the US, our two major parties are very central and far far less polarised than in your country. We’ll be fine, this is a repudiation of Trump
 
jefferz said:
Sorry about your upcoming economy Australia, buckle up.
Click to expand...

Most of aren't multimillionaires so it's fine.

It's been a long time since right wing political parties were the better economic managers, they somewhat maintain the illusion but the problems with wealth inequality are becoming harder to ignore.
 
HeffDoesWant said:
Most of aren't multimillionaires so it's fine.

It's been a long time since right wing political parties were the better economic managers, they somewhat maintain the illusion but the problems with wealth inequality are becoming harder to ignore.
Click to expand...
It’s amazing how fiscally irresponsible the Conservative parties agenda was this election. They made me vote centre left. For reference I voted centre right last time.
 
Last edited:
Kingz said:
And such result will have zero impact on tariffs and Ukraine. So, they showed Trump?
Click to expand...
Ukraine is a bipartisan issue here. They're getting support regardless.

Trump really did fuck conservatives around the world with his idiotic tariffs. But he can't take all the credit from Dutton... he ran a truly awful campaign.
 
Last edited:
Like america. Doesnt particulary bug me whos in charge. Tbey all pretty much the same to me. Just different bobbleheads

Most australians used to think the same. The 2 teams were politicians vs people . Not left v right.
 
Cid said:
Ukraine is a bipartisan issue here. They're getting support regardless.

Trump really did fuck conservatives around the world with his idiotic tariffs. But I can't take all the credit from Dutton... he ran a truly awful campaign.
Click to expand...
afuo.org.au

New poll: Aussies back Ukraine — with or without the US - Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations

Yesterday’s exclusive Resolve Strategic survey, conducted for the Sydney Morning Herald/The Age, shows 60% of Australians believe Australia should keep supporting Ukraine, even if the United States pulls back. This strong show of support is deeply reassuring to the Australian-Ukrainian community...
afuo.org.au afuo.org.au
 
Neph said:
It’s amazing for fiscally irresponsible the Conservative parties agenda was this election. They made me vote centre left. For reference I voted centre right last time.
Click to expand...

The nuclear idea was insane.

My hope is such a strong majority leads Albo to try some serious reform agenda. Specifically Tax reform.

These are ideal conditions, i hope they use them.
 
HeffDoesWant said:
The nuclear idea was insane.

My hope is such a strong majority leads Albo to try some serious reform agenda. Specifically Tax reform.

These are ideal conditions, i hope they use them.
Click to expand...
We need tax reform but we lack a party with conviction to get it done. The Ken Henry review was what, 2008? Still nothing.
 
Cid said:
Ukraine is a bipartisan issue here. They're getting support regardless.

Trump really did fuck conservatives around the world with his idiotic tariffs. But I can't take all the credit from Dutton... he ran a truly awful campaign.
Click to expand...

Don’t really see why. What difference does the lean of the party make on the tariffs? Trump is doing them anyway and there’s zero reason why Trump should care who’s in power in Australia. He even endorsed the liberal in Canada.

I have no doubts leftists lie as usual and act like they are the only ones who can stand up to it, but it really makes no difference

I’m not too caught up with Australias recent elections, but in the other recent elections one could argue Apple Boy fucked himself by joining the Trump tariff/51st state deranged hysteria rather than positioning himself as somebody who could work with Trump.
 
Kingz said:
Don’t really see why. What difference does the lean of the party make on the tariffs? Trump is doing them anyway and there’s zero reason why Trump should care who’s in power in Australia. He even endorsed the liberal in Canada.

I have no doubts leftists lie as usual and act like they are the only ones who can stand up to it, but it really makes no difference

I’m not too caught up with Australias recent elections, but in the other recent elections one could argue Apple Boy fucked himself by joining the Trump tariff/51st state deranged hysteria rather than positioning himself as somebody who could work with Trump.
Click to expand...

I don’t think either party holds a clear better position for dealing with Trump, though I appreciated Albo’s method which is to just stay the fuck away, since it seems better to go unnoticed in Trumps insane administration.

There is/was a very strong repulsion from the Trump effect and so anything Dutton did that even vaguely resembled Trump got a big backlash. His conservative views (many of which I agree with) were called Trump-lite, while his attack on the Public Service was given similar treatment.

Dutton’s concession speech was honourable and very decent. He’s not a Trump figure but he got painted as one.
 
HeffDoesWant said:
Most of aren't multimillionaires so it's fine.

It's been a long time since right wing political parties were the better economic managers, they somewhat maintain the illusion but the problems with wealth inequality are becoming harder to ignore.
Click to expand...

And yet wealth inequality is most predominate in blue states. Go figure
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,253
Messages
57,274,742
Members
175,617
Latest member
mmakiller

Share this page

Back
Top