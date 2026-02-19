Crime Trump donates $10 billion of taxpayer money to his own Board of Peace

Alpha_T83

Alpha_T83

Canada Belt
@Silver
Joined
Mar 5, 2016
Messages
13,154
Reaction score
13,279
www.lemonde.fr

Trump's Board of Peace opens with $10 billion pledge and troops for Gaza

The US president said the country would contribute $10 billion to the board during its inaugural meeting on Thursday. Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates each promised at least $1 billion. Meanwhile, Morocco announced it was ready to send police and officers to the nascent...
www.lemonde.fr www.lemonde.fr

Trump is stealing another $10 billion of US taxpayer money by giving it to his Board of Peace, of which he will chair for life and control how the money is spent.
 
TR1 said:
What, the yearly aid to Israel?
Click to expand...
All of it. Any taxpayer dollar being wasted on the filth and backwards tomato cans that inhabit that portion of the planet. Jews, Muslims, Christians. Doesn't matter. The corruption is everywhere.
 
With that kind of budget they can afford to print in color and not just black and white with the Xerox machine
 
ricc505 said:
1 I don't like it either.
2 now your upset? Have you not been paying attention all your adult life?
Click to expand...
Now? I've been educating people and speaking about global elite corruption for 30+ years. Government corruption. Now? rofl

End of the day, as long as the belly is full and a roof over the head, corruption is almost unstoppable. Takes some real gusto to get rid of it and ensure it doesn't return. We don't have it in us.

And don't pretend that it hasn't gotten egregiously worse over the decades....to the point now that they're pointing and laughing at you in the media while telling you about it. There used to be lube at least....
 
And extorting other nations to pay him 1 billion to join. A blatant scam right out in the open and nobody will do anything about it and his peasants will defend it.
 
Natural Order said:
In before Eric's drones are gifted a contract from this fund.
Click to expand...
Maybe.
If about drones, Lukashenko ( Belarus ) had told that he wants to establish very large drones factory. Rooms he already does have and some equimpent too. Lukashenko told that options to have partners for large drone factory he does have in North Korea, China, Iran and Russia.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Economy Trump tariffs leave importers with record-breaking $3.5 billion U.S. Customs bond funding shortfall
Replies
11
Views
298
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
HOLA
Social Peter Thiel warns of the anti-Christ (possibly Greta Thunberg) and apocalypse
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
2K
Sinister
Sinister

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,736
Messages
58,456,968
Members
176,040
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top