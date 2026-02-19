Alpha_T83
Trump's Board of Peace opens with $10 billion pledge and troops for Gaza
The US president said the country would contribute $10 billion to the board during its inaugural meeting on Thursday. Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates each promised at least $1 billion. Meanwhile, Morocco announced it was ready to send police and officers to the nascent...
www.lemonde.fr
Trump is stealing another $10 billion of US taxpayer money by giving it to his Board of Peace, of which he will chair for life and control how the money is spent.