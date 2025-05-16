deviake
Raisin bran aficionado
@Gold
- Joined
- Jan 2, 2015
- Messages
- 15,397
- Reaction score
- 10,313
"I'm not a yuge believer in stealth, cuz stealth is basically, a lot of it's the designed into shape, and [unintelligible], I'm, I'm ya know, and I'm sure you maybe, think, but also if, if, if, that's the case they're gonna figure it out pretty fast, I think, so you're gonna design an ugly plane for stealth reasons and then six months later they're gonna figure out this and then you're stuck with a plane now."
He's gonna redesign the F-35 into the F-55 with a simple upgrade with two engines instead of one because he doesn't like single engines.
I'm not cliffing beyond that, it's short.