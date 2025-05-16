Economy Trump designing fighter jets; doesn't believe in stealth

"I'm not a yuge believer in stealth, cuz stealth is basically, a lot of it's the designed into shape, and [unintelligible], I'm, I'm ya know, and I'm sure you maybe, think, but also if, if, if, that's the case they're gonna figure it out pretty fast, I think, so you're gonna design an ugly plane for stealth reasons and then six months later they're gonna figure out this and then you're stuck with a plane now."

He's gonna redesign the F-35 into the F-55 with a simple upgrade with two engines instead of one because he doesn't like single engines.

I'm not cliffing beyond that, it's short.

In before, "You just don't understand Trump's true genius, you are merely misinterpreting what he says, he doesn't mean what he says literally, he doesn't mean what people think he means, he means something that is actually good that seems bad, a vernacular that only MAGA and his inner circle understand."
 
joy2day said:
In before, "You just don't understand Trump's true genius, you are merely misinterpreting what he says, he doesn't mean what he says literally, he doesn't mean what people think he means, he means something that is actually good that seems bad, a vernacular that only MAGA and his inner circle understand."
i was thinking lights maybe... like maybe we could install special lights of different colors in the fuel tank... to sort of purify or energize the fuel. maybe it would supercharge the whole system....
 
terrapin said:
i was thinking lights maybe... like maybe we could install special lights of different colors in the fuel tank... to sort of purify or energize the fuel. maybe it would supercharge the whole system....
That sounds like it'd be fast. Furious, even

Daverisimo said:
His brain is a bowl of mashed potatoes at this point. Very, very smooth mashed potatoes.
You've never had mashed potatoes like these, they're magnificent, the best thing you've ever had
 
