International Trump declares Russia an extraordinary and official threat to the United States; takes hard stance against Putin through strong executive orders.

koa pomaikai

koa pomaikai

Green Belt
Jul 23, 2024
964
2,248
www.whitehouse.gov

Addressing Threats to The United States by the Government of the Russian Federation

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including the International Emergency
My president, represent.

The fake liberal news kept crying for years that Trump was Putin’s puppet and was soft on Russia.

Trump laying down the sanctions.

“I have received additional information from various senior officials on, among other things, the actions of the Government of the Russian Federation with respect to the situation in Ukraine. After considering this additional information, among other things, I find that the national emergency described in Executive Order 14066 continues and that the actions and policies of the Government of the Russian Federation continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.”
 
Okay Liberals, tell us why you have a problem with this, or how it's a distraction from the Epstein files.

Go!
 
I guess Vladimir isn't buying enough of Trump's memecoin
 
Aegon Spengler said:
“I will end the Ukraine war on day one”
He tried and got Ukraine and Russia to talk and stop the war. Putin has ben playing games. Now he has had it with him.

He gave it a try anyway.

Now the demorats will scream that he is going to start WW3 with this.
 
HereticBD said:
Okay Liberals, tell us why you have a problem with this, or how it's a distraction from the Epstein files.

Go!
Because no fucking shit.

He's about 10 years late to this obvious fact.

You have to be an absolute idiot to not see this, meanwhile you guys have been carrying water for Russia the entire time like good little useful idiots and defending the blatant Russian propaganda espoused by Trump, Tulsi and other members of his administration and MAGA circle.

Russia has been interfering with our elections and our allies', hacking our infrastructure, stealing our private data and secrets, sabotaging and subverting in countries all across Europe, Africa, and Asia. lmao

You guys are so fucking retarded and dishonest, it's insane.
 
Revolver said:
Wonder how many kids Trump touched to come out and do this?
Quite the coincidence that Russia suddenly becomes an extraordinary threat to national security the same week Dmitry Medvedev tells everyone on twitter they've got the same kompromat on Trump as Israel.
 
oldshadow said:
He tried and got Ukraine and Russia to talk and stop the war. Putin has ben playing games. Now he has had it with him.

He gave it a try anyway.

Now the demorats will scream that he is going to start WW3 with this.
Anyone with a high school education and slight interest in the Russia-Ukraine conflict would be able to tell you peace was never on the table with Russia and you have to being a child to think otherwise.

There's a Gaza level of casualties happening in this conflict every month for the last 3 years, you think they're both going to let this slide and go home because Trump asked nice? This is real life not a movie.
 
iW9cTGv.png


lol

I called it on r/worldnews on the Chinese-owned Reddit three months ago, and received a lot of upvotes at the beginning...

...then the tables turned and I ended up getting massively downvoted in the end and called out by massive retards who drank Xi and Putin's Kool-Aid.

Fuck China and Russia.

Edit:

Oh, and I forgot to mention. Their bots have been wreaking pure havoc on my posts by downvoting them and sprinkling gaslighting comments for the purpose of character assassination.

I am literally on the shitlist of the CCP, Russia, IRGC, Muslim Brotherhood, and the Watermelon Crowd.
 
Chad R. Thundercock said:
iW9cTGv.png


lol

I called it on r/worldnews on the Chinese-owned Reddit three months ago, and received a lot of upvotes at the beginning...

...then the tables turned and I ended up getting massively downvoted in the end and called out by massive retards who drank Xi and Putin's Kool-Aid.

Fuck China and Russia.
The very idea people had that peace was ever on the table in this conflict just shows a complete ignorance to what's actually going on.
 
Chad R. Thundercock said:
Re-read my comment. Just editted it.

Yes. I am Public Enemy #1 to those motherfuckers.
Meanwhile, our DNI is literally doing the same thing

www.youtube.com

Tulsi Gabbard

Honest. Independent. Unafraid. Always with aloha. https://www.tulsigabbard.com https://twitter.com/tulsigabbard https://www.instagram.com/tulsigabbard/ https://www.facebook.com/TulsiGabbard https://tulsi.locals.com/ https://www.minds.com/tulsigabbard https://wemustprotect.org/maui
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com







She sounds like she's fucking Sergey Lavrov
 
