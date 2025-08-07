koa pomaikai
Addressing Threats to The United States by the Government of the Russian Federation
By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including the International Emergency
My president, represent.
The fake liberal news kept crying for years that Trump was Putin’s puppet and was soft on Russia.
Trump laying down the sanctions.
“I have received additional information from various senior officials on, among other things, the actions of the Government of the Russian Federation with respect to the situation in Ukraine. After considering this additional information, among other things, I find that the national emergency described in Executive Order 14066 continues and that the actions and policies of the Government of the Russian Federation continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.”