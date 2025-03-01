  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Law Trump declares English official US language

Makes sense

I’m also not a “speak English or die” type person but even cucked countries like UK and Canada have official language/s.

I think an effort should be made to make most Americans bilingual(through education, not immigration) with emphasis on the languages of our continent and hemisphere.

Not just an elective in high school. I think kids should be taking one of it not all of Spanish, Portuguese and French every year they are in school.

I’m sure that’s not in the cards for this admin or for a country that has a lot of kids who struggle with just the one language, but food for future thought.

 
I remember back in school, they used to teach us Spanish would be the number one language in the US by now. Thank goodness for walls, Trump, and hopefully Erick Prince for preventing that reality..
 
Beat me to it.
 
I don't recommend it for saftey reasons, but walk around my area and you would think Spanish is the number one language.
 
I'm surprised Trump hasn't declared English the official language of the world yet
 
Anyone coming into this country should know at least basic words of English since it’s labled America . English is the basic language here in fact it should be a requirement to learn and pass a test on some level to get citizenship if you are applying for residency as any country should require with the official language they use. Spanish classes in schools shouldn’t even be a thing it should be an option not a requirement . I know ppl who don’t speak one word of English and it’s annoying as hell let alone don’t know how they function here .
 
If you reside on the west coast, yes. It is what it is. I value and appreciate some of the contributions our Mexican brothers and sisters have made to US west coast culture.
 
Definitely makes sense since muricans would also be able to use those extra languages very easily in the US right away too due to the diverse population, don't even have to travel anywhere. In my country the first year of school at age seven or whatever we start learning English and when we're 12 we start learning a third language in school.
 
