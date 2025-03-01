Save the effort. Pretty soon sherdog's top flight intellectual elite will be here to tell us what they're saying on reddit and blue sky.let me check reddit and MSNBC.
We never needed to before. People used to come here to be part of society, not leech from it.I can't believe we didn't have an "OFFICIAL" language until now.
Makes sense
I’m also not a “speak English or die” type person but even cucked countries like UK and Canada have official language/s.
I think an effort should be made to make most Americans bilingual(through education, not immigration) with emphasis on the languages of our continent and hemisphere.
Not just an elective in high school. I think kids should be taking one of it not all of Spanish, Portuguese and French every year they are in school.
I’m sure that’s not in the cards for this admin or for a country that has a lot of kids who struggle with just the one language, but food for future thought.
I don't recommend it for saftey reasons, but walk around my area and you would think Spanish is the number one language.I remember back in school, they used to teach us Spanish would be the number one language in the US by now. Thank goodness for walls, Trump, and hopefully Erick Prince for preventing that reality..
If you reside on the west coast, yes. It is what it is. I value and appreciate some of the contributions our Mexican brothers and sisters have made to US west coast culture.I don't recommend it for saftey reasons, but walk around my area and you would think Spanish is the number one language.
East coast.If you reside on the west coast, yes. It is what it is. I value and appreciate some of the contributions our Mexican brothers and sisters have made to US west coast culture.
East coast.
Makes sense
I’m also not a “speak English or die” type person but even cucked countries like UK and Canada have official language/s.
I think an effort should be made to make most Americans bilingual(through education, not immigration) with emphasis on the languages of our continent and hemisphere.
Not just an elective in high school. I think kids should be taking one of it not all of Spanish, Portuguese and French every year they are in school.
I’m sure that’s not in the cards for this admin or for a country that has a lot of kids who struggle with just the one language, but food for future thought.