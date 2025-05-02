Social Trump cuts tax payer funding to Democrat Institutions NPR and PBS

President Trump signed an executive order late Thursday night terminating federal funding for National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS).

....

“Government funding of news media in this environment is not only outdated and unnecessary but corrosive to the appearance of journalistic independence,” Trump wrote in the order.

“The CPB Board shall cease direct funding to NPR and PBS, consistent with my Administration’s policy to ensure that Federal funding does not support biased and partisan news coverage,” he added. “The CPB Board shall cancel existing direct funding to the maximum extent allowed by law and shall decline to provide future funding.”

Let's face it. This was LONG over due. PBS is nothing more than a Democratic Party propaganda outlet.

NPR Has Zero Republicans, 87 Democrats on Editorial Staff, Says Senior Editor

In a widely publicized op-ed published Tuesday in The Free Press, a senior editor at National Public Radio (NPR) offered a heavy critique of his employer as he
Not a single Republican. Not 1. That's ridiculous.
 
