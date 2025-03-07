TheMaster
Take The Road To Reality
The UK and France are the only European nations with nuclear capability. However a little known fact is that unlike France which has a wholy sovereign nuclear deterrent, developed and controlled by them, the UK nuclear forces are reliant on US technology and intelligence to function - and Trump may be about to pull the plug on it.
The UK has it's own nuclear warheads, but they are fitted to US-made and maintained Trident ballistic missiles.
These are carried in the Royal Navy's Vanguard Class submarines, who exercise control over these as soon as they are on the submarines.
But before they are actually loaded onboard, these are taken from a joint stockpile divvied between the UK and the US which is based in Georgia...
Although there's never been any trouble with accessing the missiles before, there's a first time for everything - and experts have urged officials to create a suitable contingency plan.
"When it comes to support and maintenance, I would say that we are largely dependent on the US for parts and technical assistance," former British soldier turned defence industry analyst Nicholas Drummond told The Times. "If this was withdrawn, it would also weaken our deterrent."
