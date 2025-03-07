  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

International Trump could pull the plug on US tech based UK Trident nuclear deterrent

The UK and France are the only European nations with nuclear capability. However a little known fact is that unlike France which has a wholy sovereign nuclear deterrent, developed and controlled by them, the UK nuclear forces are reliant on US technology and intelligence to function - and Trump may be about to pull the plug on it.

The UK has it's own nuclear warheads, but they are fitted to US-made and maintained Trident ballistic missiles.

These are carried in the Royal Navy's Vanguard Class submarines, who exercise control over these as soon as they are on the submarines.

But before they are actually loaded onboard, these are taken from a joint stockpile divvied between the UK and the US which is based in Georgia...
Although there's never been any trouble with accessing the missiles before, there's a first time for everything - and experts have urged officials to create a suitable contingency plan.

"When it comes to support and maintenance, I would say that we are largely dependent on the US for parts and technical assistance," former British soldier turned defence industry analyst Nicholas Drummond told The Times. "If this was withdrawn, it would also weaken our deterrent."
 
You guys really fall for this shit? My God.

It's just a made up fantasy scenario by the hack job writer. You could literally make up anything in the world and frame it this same way to make low IQ people think something bad is on the horizon.
 
The orange monster is doing fuck all and trying to ruin this world and its brainless muppets are worshipping him like the second coming

I guess it takes a great lack of dignity, integrity, intelligence, if not the entire lack of the soul itself, to be supporting a monster like that in the first place, so I guess we shouldn't be surprised.

This catastrophe were so avoidable if people had a little more decency in them.
 
RoastBeast said:
You guys really fall for this shit? My God.

It's just a made up fantasy scenario by the hack job writer. You could literally make up anything in the world and frame it this same way to make low IQ people think something bad is on the horizon.
Fact 1: The UK nuclear deterrent is not sovereign like France, it depends on the US
Fact 2: Trump is an unstable and sometimes irrational actor, its not an inconceivable scenario at all
Fact 3: The UK are making contingency plans for such an event which shows it is being taken seriously, the same way Macron is considering sharing the French nuclear umbrella with other parts of Europe.
 
RoastBeast said:
You guys really fall for this shit? My God.

It's just a made up fantasy scenario by the hack job writer. You could literally make up anything in the world and frame it this same way to make low IQ people think something bad is on the horizon.
It's just stating the reality that our allies who trusted us to cooperate with them and sell them military equipment, are now having to rethink that reliance in light of the Krasnov admin acting aggressive to America's allies
 
JD Vance did say that it's not beyond the realms of possibility that the UK becomes the first Islamist country with nuclear weapons.

Is your average US citizen content with the idea of the UK having nuclear warfare?
 
Cool.

I think it's a great opportunity for our allies to gain self reliance and independent capabilities!

How is this not an excellent thing for them?
 
Jokes on them,

The Orbs have been controlling the nukes for decades…
 
It seems outrageous at first glance, but the UK is becoming an extremist Islamic nation that has criminalized free speech when it comes to the native population, even when the speech is objectively factual.
 
The moral of this story is don't let immigrants into government.
 
TheMaster said:
The UK and France are the only European nations with nuclear capability. However a little known fact is that unlike France which has a wholy sovereign nuclear deterrent, developed and controlled by them, the UK nuclear forces are reliant on US technology and intelligence to function - and Trump may be about to pull the plug on it.

The UK has it's own nuclear warheads, but they are fitted to US-made and maintained Trident ballistic missiles.

These are carried in the Royal Navy's Vanguard Class submarines, who exercise control over these as soon as they are on the submarines.

But before they are actually loaded onboard, these are taken from a joint stockpile divvied between the UK and the US which is based in Georgia...
Although there's never been any trouble with accessing the missiles before, there's a first time for everything - and experts have urged officials to create a suitable contingency plan.

"When it comes to support and maintenance, I would say that we are largely dependent on the US for parts and technical assistance," former British soldier turned defence industry analyst Nicholas Drummond told The Times. "If this was withdrawn, it would also weaken our deterrent."
This seems to be more the UK reassessing it's relationship with the US, which is basically the story of the present day.

There isn't actually a reference to what Trump may or may not do, more that that UK recognize the unreliability of the United States. Which is what both British/European and American posters on here have been calling for, to be fair, a bit more distance.

We shouldn't be left at the mercy of an irrational actor.
 
gentel said:
It's just stating the reality that our allies who trusted us to cooperate with them and sell them military equipment, are now having to rethink that reliance in light of the Krasnov admin acting aggressive to America's allies
It's a fabrication of the writer's imagination.
 
Croo67 said:
JD Vance did say that it's not beyond the realms of possibility that the UK becomes the first Islamist country with nuclear weapons.

Is your average US citizen content with the idea of the UK having nuclear warfare?
Jesus Christ you post some ridiculous stuff sometimes dude. At least you seem to have given up on pretending that you're British.
 
Croo67 said:
JD Vance did say that it's not beyond the realms of possibility that the UK becomes the first Islamist country with nuclear weapons.

Is your average US citizen content with the idea of the UK having nuclear warfare?
Pakistan officially the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
Pakistan is one of nine states that possess nuclear weapons
 
RoastBeast said:
You guys really fall for this shit? My God.

It's just a made up fantasy scenario by the hack job writer. You could literally make up anything in the world and frame it this same way to make low IQ people think something bad is on the horizon.
Please be smarter.
 
We are going to throw a bitch fit when they start buying nuclear weapons from China.
 
milliniar said:
To be fair he referenced JD Vance saying it, but yes it is an incorrect statement
he did, but why reference it if you dont agree?
And based on his post history I am pretty confident he stands with JD on this.
 
