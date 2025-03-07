  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

International Trump could pull the plug on US tech based UK nuclear deterrent

The UK and France are the only European nations with nuclear capability. However a little known fact is that unlike France which has a wholy sovereign nuclear deterrent, developed and controlled by them, the UK nuclear forces are reliant on US technology and intelligence to function - and Trump may be about to pull the plug on it.

Britain warned to prepare for 'terrifying' possibility as Donald Trump could make major decision against UK

The UK have been urged to prepare for the possibility that US President Donald Trump could withdraw US support for the Trident nuclear-weapons system.
The UK has it's own nuclear warheads, but they are fitted to US-made and maintained Trident ballistic missiles.

These are carried in the Royal Navy's Vanguard Class submarines, who exercise control over these as soon as they are on the submarines.

But before they are actually loaded onboard, these are taken from a joint stockpile divvied between the UK and the US which is based in Georgia...
Although there's never been any trouble with accessing the missiles before, there's a first time for everything - and experts have urged officials to create a suitable contingency plan.

"When it comes to support and maintenance, I would say that we are largely dependent on the US for parts and technical assistance," former British soldier turned defence industry analyst Nicholas Drummond told The Times. "If this was withdrawn, it would also weaken our deterrent."
 
You guys really fall for this shit? My God.

It's just a made up fantasy scenario by the hack job writer. You could literally make up anything in the world and frame it this same way to make low IQ people think something bad is on the horizon.
 
