Seems a bit disingenuous to say that liberals and leftists are against this kind of thing when the Obama administration renewed the Patriot Act and all the social media collusion between the govt. and social media sites during the Obama and Biden administrations (which is just as much of a surveillance state nightmare as this seems to be).

I'm not saying that you yourself are being hypocritical as I don't know your opinions in the past, just that the left is as much a problem as the right in this respect.

Even if this nonsense was meant to be for say keeping track of who is here legally or not, I think the people in the administration need to realize that you don't open up the floodgates to get a cup of water. These things are a trojan horse of issues, and even beyond that people have a right to privacy so they shouldn't exist even in the best possible conditions.