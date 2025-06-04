Daverisimo
no gods no masters
@Black
- Joined
- Dec 23, 2008
- Messages
- 5,325
- Reaction score
- 3,373
"Trump flipped on us"
Whatever. Maybe MAGATs will start to wake up and see that Trump’s agenda hurts them as well, but I'm not holding my breath. In any case, someone needs to [REDACTED] Palantir's data centers immediately.
But really, who could have ever seen this coming? Certainly not liberals and leftists who have been warning about Peter Thiel's fascistic contempt for democracy and Donald Trump’s flagrant disregard for constitutional protections for over a decade. Definitely not them...The White House has contracted Palantir, a Colorado-based analytics company co-founded by Trump supporter Peter Thiel, to assist in compiling a database of personal information on American citizens, according to unnamed government officials and Palantir employees who spoke with The New York Times. The purported deal follows project talks Palantir had with the Social Security Administration (SSA) and the Department of Education.
The reaction from Trump's supporters reflected growing unease within conservative circles, indicating a rare rupture between the president and key segments of his constituency. The controversy underscores nationwide anxieties around privacy, civil liberties, and the growing influence of technology firms over personal information management.
Whatever. Maybe MAGATs will start to wake up and see that Trump’s agenda hurts them as well, but I'm not holding my breath. In any case, someone needs to [REDACTED] Palantir's data centers immediately.