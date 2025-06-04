Law Trump contracts Palantir to compile a database of American citizens, MAGATs surprised the leopards are eating their faces too

Daverisimo

Daverisimo

no gods no masters
@Black
Joined
Dec 23, 2008
Messages
5,325
Reaction score
3,373
"Trump flipped on us"

The White House has contracted Palantir, a Colorado-based analytics company co-founded by Trump supporter Peter Thiel, to assist in compiling a database of personal information on American citizens, according to unnamed government officials and Palantir employees who spoke with The New York Times. The purported deal follows project talks Palantir had with the Social Security Administration (SSA) and the Department of Education.

The reaction from Trump's supporters reflected growing unease within conservative circles, indicating a rare rupture between the president and key segments of his constituency. The controversy underscores nationwide anxieties around privacy, civil liberties, and the growing influence of technology firms over personal information management.
Click to expand...
But really, who could have ever seen this coming? Certainly not liberals and leftists who have been warning about Peter Thiel's fascistic contempt for democracy and Donald Trump’s flagrant disregard for constitutional protections for over a decade. Definitely not them...

Whatever. Maybe MAGATs will start to wake up and see that Trump’s agenda hurts them as well, but I'm not holding my breath. In any case, someone needs to [REDACTED] Palantir's data centers immediately.
 
Crazy Source said:
I saw Alex Jones do a complete 180 and somehow defend this. What a hack.
Click to expand...
Jesus, seriously?

It's so weird for me to look at Alex Jones. He's kind of like an alternate universe version of what kind of political ideology I might've drifted to. Like, he was a big part of why I kind of went from being vaguely liberal, but mostly apolitical, to being more of a libertarian when I was younger. However, I went more towards anarchism, and he became a fucking fascist.

Honestly, I think most libertarians eventually become anarchists or fascists. I'm just glad that I went with the former.
 
Daverisimo said:
"Trump flipped on us"


But really, who could have ever seen this coming? Certainly not liberals and leftists who have been warning about Peter Thiel's fascistic contempt for democracy and Donald Trump’s flagrant disregard for constitutional protections for over a decade. Definitely not them...

Whatever. Maybe MAGATs will start to wake up and see that Trump’s agenda hurts them as well, but I'm not holding my breath. In any case, someone needs to [REDACTED] Palantir's data centers immediately.
Click to expand...


Seems a bit disingenuous to say that liberals and leftists are against this kind of thing when the Obama administration renewed the Patriot Act and all the social media collusion between the govt. and social media sites during the Obama and Biden administrations (which is just as much of a surveillance state nightmare as this seems to be).
I'm not saying that you yourself are being hypocritical as I don't know your opinions in the past, just that the left is as much a problem as the right in this respect.
Even if this nonsense was meant to be for say keeping track of who is here legally or not, I think the people in the administration need to realize that you don't open up the floodgates to get a cup of water. These things are a trojan horse of issues, and even beyond that people have a right to privacy so they shouldn't exist even in the best possible conditions.
 
Gee, so US Citizens are going in a database. No citizen I know sees this as an issuel

Why wasn't this already done?​

Maybe, Just Maybe, the Buyden Border Czar Harris/Myorkas team's illegal and undocumented millions will be much safer now since they have never been legal and won't be on such a dreaded "Legal Citizen List".

Hopefully Every Single Citizens will be fully checked and verified for eligibility.​

Especiailly Hope ALL 2020 and newer persons now here have full extensive criminal backgrounds and legal requirements satisfied.

DOGE needs to check and do cross checking with Every Agency giving payments to SS, Medicare/Medicade, Unemployment, Loans, Grants, Paid Subsities, etc. to assure Not A Single Non-Citizen Is Stealing by Fraud And Getting Benefits they are not entitled to.
 
Plissken said:
Seems a bit disingenuous to say that liberals and leftists are against this kind of thing when the Obama administration renewed the Patriot Act and all the social media collusion between the govt. and social media sites during the Obama and Biden administrations (which is just as much of a surveillance state nightmare as this seems to be).
I'm not saying that you yourself are being hypocritical as I don't know your opinions in the past, just that the left is as much a problem as the right in this respect.
Even if this nonsense was meant to be for say keeping track of who is here legally or not, I think the people in the administration need to realize that you don't open up the floodgates to get a cup of water. These things are a trojan horse of issues, and even beyond that people have a right to privacy so they shouldn't exist even in the best possible conditions.
Click to expand...
It is wrong on both sides
 
Palantir CEO is an absolute psychopath and he doesn't even hide it, just check this out (video is timestamped, just click play):

 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HOLA
Law Trump Taps Palantir to Create Master Database on Every American
3 4 5
Replies
88
Views
2K
Crazy Source
Crazy Source

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,069
Messages
57,377,340
Members
175,686
Latest member
Mahmoud_Oni_Ali

Share this page

Back
Top