International Trump continues to flush standards of human decency down toilet -posts image of himself as pope week after pope funeral mourned by 1.4 billion people

TheMaster

TheMaster

No, its not a joke

www.bbc.com

Trump criticised after posting AI image of himself as Pope

The image, shared by White House social media accounts, comes as Catholics prepare to pick the next pontiff.
Shared on official white house accounts...



<cruzshake>

"When a clown moves into a palace he doesnt become a King, the palace becomes a circus"
 
The mock-outrage from Liberals on anything Trump does is becoming quite tedious now, and I think admins should really get a grip of it.

You retards all hate Christianity, so stop pretending this offends you.
 
My Catholic friends tell me, 'Donald, you'd be a great Pope, the best Pope. We wish the guy the Conclave chooses could be a good a Pope as you'.
 
