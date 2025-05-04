TheMaster
Take The Road To Reality
@red
- Joined
- May 25, 2002
- Messages
- 8,596
- Reaction score
- 10,695
No, its not a joke
Shared on official white house accounts...
"When a clown moves into a palace he doesnt become a King, the palace becomes a circus"
Trump criticised after posting AI image of himself as Pope
The image, shared by White House social media accounts, comes as Catholics prepare to pick the next pontiff.
www.bbc.com
Shared on official white house accounts...
"When a clown moves into a palace he doesnt become a King, the palace becomes a circus"