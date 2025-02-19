CantCucktheTuck








Its only 660 billion. They are sending that weekly for condoms in GazaSurely this will help bring down the deficit.
Would it be considered "printing money" if they cut a trillion and refund 600 billion to the tax payer? Not sure how that would impact inflation under that scenario.But I thought printing out free monies increases inflation and shit?!
Isn't that what they are already doing?They should focus on auditing every government agency and firing people that get paid to do nothing.
The government famously never audits, investigates, or even have a special inspector generals office for investigating fraud waste and abuse.Isn't that what they are already doing?
Where did I say they should give people 5k? I pointed out they should focus on audits and cutting spending. The Pentagon has failed adults for nearly a decade.And where are they going to find the remaining 98% of the money that would need to be cut to pay for these stimulus checks?
How about a tax free year for everyone say single under 90,000 single and 180,000 married. Then a reduction up from there to a certain point.