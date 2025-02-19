  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Economy Trump considering "DOGE Dividend" of $5,000 per household.

CantCucktheTuck

CantCucktheTuck

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Sep 13, 2007
Messages
15,817
Reaction score
19,016
Elon Musk said on X, formerly known as Twitter, he would ask President Donald Trump about a proposal for a “DOGE Dividend” that would give taxpayers a refund check of $5,000 funded by the savings from his Department of Government Efficiency.

 
Based on some quick math...

131M households x $5,000... is over $650B

So even with the pretend savings from DOGE so far, it would cost the Fed over $600B.
 
Osculater said:
But I thought printing out free monies increases inflation and shit?!
Click to expand...
Would it be considered "printing money" if they cut a trillion and refund 600 billion to the tax payer? Not sure how that would impact inflation under that scenario.
 
In Musk's own words "If America does not get the deficit under control America will go bankrupt." So explain how sending out money you're supposedly "saving" helps in controlling the deficit? Didn't Bush 2 also send out money to taxpayers during his second term and it was followed by the Great Recession?
 
They should focus on auditing every government agency and firing people that get paid to do nothing.
 
White Whale said:
They should focus on auditing every government agency and firing people that get paid to do nothing.
Click to expand...

And where are they going to find the remaining 98% of the money that would need to be cut to pay for these stimulus checks?
 
{<jordan}

"You sound poor. And stupid."

-Elon Musk

mad-max-water.gif
 
jk7707 said:
And where are they going to find the remaining 98% of the money that would need to be cut to pay for these stimulus checks?
Click to expand...
Where did I say they should give people 5k? I pointed out they should focus on audits and cutting spending. The Pentagon has failed adults for nearly a decade.
 
oldshadow said:
How about a tax free year for everyone say single under 90,000 single and 180,000 married. Then a reduction up from there to a certain point.
Click to expand...

You mean reform the tax system? Banish the thought. Talking about getting rid of waste but we can't do that because we would go after high income earners and loopholes. DOGE is only about going after government waste in the system........oh wait.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Economy DOD next up for doge
3 4 5
Replies
92
Views
2K
DoctorTaco
DoctorTaco
LeonardoBjj
Opinion Musk's DOGE granted access to US Medicare and Medicaid systems
3 4 5
Replies
84
Views
2K
cincymma79
C
Fox by the Sea
  • Poll Poll
Social Is cancelling over? Trump and Vance support DOGE staffer that quit after past twitter posts revealed
20 21 22
Replies
420
Views
8K
Andy Capp
Andy Capp
ColemanwastheGOAT
Elections And here come the Democrat election deniers
5 6 7
Replies
129
Views
2K
AWilder
AWilder
HOLA
Law Don't worry guys, Elon is going to police himself
5 6 7
Replies
120
Views
2K
44nutman
44nutman

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,705
Messages
56,917,016
Members
175,459
Latest member
Mehmet Efe Koç

Share this page

Back
Top