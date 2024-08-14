SSgt Dickweed
Trump claimed that former SF Mayor Willie Brown confided Kamala's negative traits to him in a helicopter ride that almost crashed but turns out he was in the chopper with ex-LA Councilman Nate Holden.
Former Los Angeles City Councilman Nate Holden joins CNN's Jim Acosta to describe his recollection of a helicopter ride he says took with former President Donald Trump. Trump claims he was on board the chopper with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, but Holden and others present say Brown was not on board.
Virtually identical.
