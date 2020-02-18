  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich

Well, this is interesting.

111130124550-illinois-governor-rod-blagojevich-medium-plus-169.jpg

Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he's commuted the prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews that Blagojevich "served eight years in jail. It's a long time to go."
Trump publicly hinted he would use his clemency powers for Blagojevich, a Democrat, in August. But he faced sharp blowback from some conservative members of Congress, including from Illinois, as well as from some White House advisers who said it wouldn't play well.

Internally, the effort to pardon or commute Blagojevich's sentence was championed by Jared Kushner, who has led the administration's criminal justice reform efforts.

Blagojevich appeared on Trump's boardroom reality show NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice" in 2010 but was fired by the future president before the final round.

By August, the White House had already been working for several months on vetting Blagojevich's case. The President first raised it in 2018.

Trump has suggested in his public comments about the case that he believes Blagojevich was simply doing what all politicians do.

"I would think that there have been many politicians -- I'm not one of them, by the way -- that have said a lot worse over the telephone," he said last year.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/18/politics/donald-trump-rod-blagojevich-commutation-sentence/index.html
---------------------------

So, Jared Kushner wanted Blagojevich pardoned, and Trump has done it. I was wondering why Trump would pardon a corrupt Democrat, but now I'm wondering the same about Kushner.
 
Benevolence is nice.

blago was outright corrupt, he still has his conviction, just no more jail time.

lucky blago. How does he know kushner? Kushners will be done, as always. Yuck!
 
Interesting, but I guess it’s just one corrupt politician pardoning another.

Edit: commuted sentence not pardon
 
Dumb. Let the Democratic POTUS pardon the Democratic crooks per usual.

There should be a long list in front of Blago.
 
You can't fucking make this stuff up.

Trump: I hate Democrats, they are evil lying scum, unless they say nice things about me then I don't care if they were actually convicted in a criminal court of being evil lying scum.



A.C. said:
Interesting, but I guess it’s just one corrupt politician pardoning another.
Blago went to the papers during the Ukraine hearings and said Democrats were going crazy and chasing phantoms. He's been buttering up for this for a while.
 
Trotsky said:
You can't fucking make this stuff up.

Trump: I hate Democrats, they are evil lying scum, unless they say nice things about me then I don't care if they were actually convicted in a criminal court of being evil lying scum.





Blago went to the papers during the Ukraine hearings and said Democrats were going crazy and chasing phantoms. He's been buttering up for this for a while.
I hope his absurd pardon of this criminal triggers libs, that's good leadership
 
Oh, so it's not just about triggering the libs (what with Blagojevich being a Dem); it's about triggering people who care about corruption.
 
It's encouraging to see the partisan divide overcome by a shared love of corruption. We can't forget that there are some things in this world more important than party loyalty.
 
Swing said:
Oh, so it's not just about triggering the libs (what with Blagojevich being a Dem); it's about triggering people who care about corruption.
I think you’re right; it’s been about normalizing corruption.
 
It makes it that much easier to pardon Roger Stone. President Trump's pardons have been bipartisan after all.

<{Heymansnicker}>

{<jordan}


<13>
 
A.C. said:
I think you’re right; it’s been about normalizing corruption.
Just from looking at comment sections briefly on social media, the Trump brigade is out in full force with the "well, this is actually good because Blagojevich was a good Democrat who butted heads with Mike Madigan" and the "but Hillary/Biden/Obama" and so on.

Fuck. ing. Shameless.
 
Swing said:
Oh, so it's not just about triggering the libs (what with Blagojevich being a Dem); it's about triggering people who care about corruption.
It's about Trump setting a pattern of what should be seen as outrageous pardons NOW to set the stage for the Flynn, Manafort, Stone and other pardons.

'Oh well, that is just Trump. He does that type of thing. See the prior pardons. It is not just for his "friends". '
 
Free all the criminals as long as they’re rich, or the political class. Embarrassing
 
Drain the swamp? LMFAO

Very rarely is a public official actually held accountable and now it seems when they are.. trump pardons them.
 
