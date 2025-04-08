thats why republicans and the trump admin are doing their damnedest to bring back child labor and gut all regulations in this country along with unions so that they can bring back the good ole days. might as well bring in just as much Christian fascism as you can too... especially if you can gut all government programs so that the only charity you can find is with churches that you may not ascribe to and that, if the people around trump are running them, are not really churches at all but centers for fascism and white nationalism.



there are very few groups I would detest running this country more than white christian nationalist/fascist hypocrites.