I never understand this fantasy. Politics and government require skills, just like any other job. If I want brain surgery, I go to the doctor not a random dude with no experience. Same with government.I always thought having a non-politician as the president would be a great thing. Someone to come in and 'drain the swamp' and Curb the corruption. Someone that could bring both voters sides together.
Apparently I was wildly wrong. This guy's a loser.
I'm not the biggest history buff, but I would put it at the post WWII era.
We were our strongest when corporates could murder their employees if they refused to work
No, American companies would make more, and workers would have to lean on unions and employment laws that help them get a bigger slice of the pie. Guess what Trump has done.Sadly, yes... but if we only focus on the bad, every era sucked including the current. Of course we need to protect the employees and have grown past such abuses, but now it's time to get them paid more, which is his point. If there is a greater demand for the American worker, the American worker will make more $.
Economically... he's 100% right. The United States became #1 economically in the late 1890's.
He has memorials on his golf course for civil war battles that never happened. "The River of Blood."Economically... he's 100% right. The United States became #1 economically in the late 1890's.
I've listened to Trump's long form interviews. The guy is a real historian on topics he likes. Then, we get some crazy crap about airplanes in the Revolutionary War.
Listen to his Rogan interview as he dives into different Presidents and the economies they oversaw.[x] Doubt