Economy Trump claims United States was the strongest from the years 1870-1913

I always thought having a non-politician as the president would be a great thing. Someone to come in and 'drain the swamp' and Curb the corruption. Someone that could bring both voters sides together.

Apparently I was wildly wrong. This guy's a loser.
 
thats why republicans and the trump admin are doing their damnedest to bring back child labor and gut all regulations in this country along with unions so that they can bring back the good ole days. might as well bring in just as much Christian fascism as you can too... especially if you can gut all government programs so that the only charity you can find is with churches that you may not ascribe to and that, if the people around trump are running them, are not really churches at all but centers for fascism and white nationalism.

there are very few groups I would detest running this country more than white christian nationalist/fascist hypocrites.
 
I always thought having a non-politician as the president would be a great thing. Someone to come in and 'drain the swamp' and Curb the corruption. Someone that could bring both voters sides together.

Apparently I was wildly wrong. This guy's a loser.
I never understand this fantasy. Politics and government require skills, just like any other job. If I want brain surgery, I go to the doctor not a random dude with no experience. Same with government.
 
Economically... he's 100% right. The United States became #1 economically in the late 1890's.

I've listened to Trump's long form interviews. The guy is a real historian on topics he likes. Then, we get some crazy crap about airplanes in the Revolutionary War.
 
I always thought having a non-politician as the president would be a great thing. Someone to come in and 'drain the swamp' and Curb the corruption. Someone that could bring both voters sides together.

Apparently I was wildly wrong. This guy's a loser.
well to be fair it could have been a good thing if it was not trump who is a malignant narcissist whose only true north is sowing chaos hatred and division.
 
I never understand this fantasy. Politics and government require skills, just like any other job. If I want brain surgery, I go to the doctor not a random dude with no experience. Same with government.
a free thinker that is outside of the box, charismatic and genuinely has the peoples good in mind who was/is humble enough to surround him or herself with knowledgeable and skilled people could do a lot of good.

its trump that is the problem.
 
"I am a most unhappy man. I have unwittingly ruined my country. A great industrial nation is controlled by its system of credit. Our system of credit is concentrated. The growth of the nation, therefore, and all our activities are in the hands of a few men. We have come to be one of the worst ruled, one of the most completely controlled and dominated Governments in the civilized world no longer a Government by free opinion, no longer a Government by conviction and the vote of the majority, but a Government by the opinion and duress of a small group of dominant men."

Just puttin' this here... no reason....
 
We were our strongest when corporates could murder their employees if they refused to work
Sadly, yes... but if we only focus on the bad, every era sucked including the current. Of course we need to protect the employees and have grown past such abuses, but now it's time to get them paid more, which is his point. If there is a greater demand for the American worker, the American worker will make more $.
 
a free thinker that is outside of the box, charismatic and genuinely has the peoples good in mind who was/is humble enough to surround him or herself with knowledgeable and skilled people could do a lot of good.

its trump that is the problem.
Theoretically yes, but a huge part of being an effective government official is having the ability to pick a good team and manage it. It's extremely rare, even someone like Clinton was horrible in this aspect.
 
Sadly, yes... but if we only focus on the bad, every era sucked including the current. Of course we need to protect the employees and have grown past such abuses, but now it's time to get them paid more, which is his point. If there is a greater demand for the American worker, the American worker will make more $.
No, American companies would make more, and workers would have to lean on unions and employment laws that help them get a bigger slice of the pie. Guess what Trump has done.
 
Economically... he's 100% right. The United States became #1 economically in the late 1890's.
Wut?

The U.S. has grown exponentially in our share of the global economy since the fucking 1890's. By what metric are you even putting us as #1 by that timeframe anyway? Regardless, wouldn't expanding on that mean we are doing better? Not to mention the increase in literally ever other standard of living since then.
 
Post WWII to pre-Vietnam is definitely the greatest period in American history. Though, even then, it wasn’t easy for everyone.

Best 25 year period 1946-1970.

We peaked with the moon landing.
 
Economically... he's 100% right. The United States became #1 economically in the late 1890's.

I've listened to Trump's long form interviews. The guy is a real historian on topics he likes. Then, we get some crazy crap about airplanes in the Revolutionary War.
He has memorials on his golf course for civil war battles that never happened. "The River of Blood."

In Renovation of Golf Club, Donald Trump Also Dressed Up History (Published 2015)

Historians say a plaque installed by Mr. Trump at a golf course on the Potomac River commemorates a Civil War event that never happened.
When he was told historians said the battle he's commemorating never happened, he replied: "How would they know that?Were they there?”
 
