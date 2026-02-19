Social Trump Claims Obama Gave Away Classified Intel When He Said Aliens Were Real.

I'm sure you've seen this clip of Obama confirming Alien existence that was later clarified by him on his Instagram. Trump was asked about this and responded with saying that Obama gave out classified information and he himself might declassify the subject.



What do you think? Did Obama slip with classified information or is Trump looking for another possible distraction from his Epstein connection controversies?
 
Didn't Trump already promise to release all files on UFO's during one of his campaigns?
 
Didn't Trump already promise to release all files on UFO's during one of his campaigns?
He will probably release them after the DOGE and tarrif checks go out.
 
He will probably release them after the DOGE and tarrif checks go out.
Which will follow the evidence of massive voter fraud.

Let's be real: you can't take Trump or his MAGA followers seriously on anything lol
 
Just another distraction, and too many fall for it.
 
I like how Obama adds "unless there's a conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States" wink wink
 
First they kidnapped that lady and now they're preparing to drop the alien bombshell that they been setting on for awhile



Anything they can do to stop talking about the Satan worship and the child stuff...
 
