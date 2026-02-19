M3t4tr0n
I'm sure you've seen this clip of Obama confirming Alien existence that was later clarified by him on his Instagram. Trump was asked about this and responded with saying that Obama gave out classified information and he himself might declassify the subject.
What do you think? Did Obama slip with classified information or is Trump looking for another possible distraction from his Epstein connection controversies?