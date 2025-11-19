HOLA
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Oct 13, 2012
- Messages
- 26,347
- Reaction score
- 53,626
President Donald Trump on Tuesday angrily dismissed a question about the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi, claiming the Saudi dissident journalist was “extremely controversial” and insisting the subject was only raised during his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to embarrass his visitor. “You’re mentioning somebody that was extremely controversial. A lot of people didn’t like that gentleman that you’re talking about. Whether you liked him or didn’t like him, things happen,” Trump said in the Oval Office as he presided over a pageant-filled visit for the de facto Saudi leader.Trump went on to insist Prince bin Salman — who the CIA assessed likely ordered the murder — wasn’t involved. “He knew nothing about it, and we can leave it at that,” Trump said, turning toward the crown prince...
Sitting in the Oval Office, Trump heaped praise on the crown prince, including for what he called his “incredible” record on human rights. The president touted new deals on Saudi investments in the United States, and affirmed his plans to sell the American-made jets, even as the crown prince stopped short of committing to some of Trump’s priorities. And instead of merely glossing over the 2018 murder, which took place at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Trump took offense that the subject was raised at all during what he intended to be a splashy show of respect. “You don’t have to embarrass our guest by asking a question like that,” Trump told the reporter, longtime ABC White House correspondent Mary Bruce, who questioned him about the murder.
Sitting in the Oval Office, Trump heaped praise on the crown prince, including for what he called his “incredible” record on human rights. The president touted new deals on Saudi investments in the United States, and affirmed his plans to sell the American-made jets, even as the crown prince stopped short of committing to some of Trump’s priorities. And instead of merely glossing over the 2018 murder, which took place at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Trump took offense that the subject was raised at all during what he intended to be a splashy show of respect. “You don’t have to embarrass our guest by asking a question like that,” Trump told the reporter, longtime ABC White House correspondent Mary Bruce, who questioned him about the murder.