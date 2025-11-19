Crime Trump claims Khashoggi was ‘extremely controversial,’ defends Saudi crown prince

President Donald Trump on Tuesday angrily dismissed a question about the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi, claiming the Saudi dissident journalist was “extremely controversial” and insisting the subject was only raised during his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to embarrass his visitor. “You’re mentioning somebody that was extremely controversial. A lot of people didn’t like that gentleman that you’re talking about. Whether you liked him or didn’t like him, things happen,” Trump said in the Oval Office as he presided over a pageant-filled visit for the de facto Saudi leader.Trump went on to insist Prince bin Salman — who the CIA assessed likely ordered the murder — wasn’t involved. “He knew nothing about it, and we can leave it at that,” Trump said, turning toward the crown prince...

Sitting in the Oval Office, Trump heaped praise on the crown prince, including for what he called his “incredible” record on human rights. The president touted new deals on Saudi investments in the United States, and affirmed his plans to sell the American-made jets, even as the crown prince stopped short of committing to some of Trump’s priorities. And instead of merely glossing over the 2018 murder, which took place at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Trump took offense that the subject was raised at all during what he intended to be a splashy show of respect. “You don’t have to embarrass our guest by asking a question like that,” Trump told the reporter, longtime ABC White House correspondent Mary Bruce, who questioned him about the murder.
 
I mean... he's not wrong that the question was clearly asked to embarrass the guest.
 
He’s not only a stupid jackass, he believes a SA prince over his own country’s Intelligence. America last I guess.
 
Khashoggi was a Qatari stooge who was formerly a stooge writing puff-pieces for Al-Turki, back when he was head of Saudi Intelligence IE chief fingernail-puller.

Yes the question was clearly intended to embarrass, yes it was probably a justified question anyway, but the journalist concerned likely has no clue or simply doesn't care how Khashoggi got himself into that mess playing dangerous power-political games, choosing sides in a factional dispute both within the Saudi royal family, and between Saudi and qatar, which made him a real Darwin awards candidate stepping foot one into that embassy in the first place. Also fuck the journalists who breathlessly sold him as a beacon of journalistic integrity and his death as an assault on the honourable profession (sic) of journalism.
 
I wonder how much more The House of Saud kicked into the multi billion dollar fund managed by Trumps son in law for Trump sticking up for a House of Saud Prince. Trump will now have a hamberder in his hand at 3am posting about how ABC is so unfair and needs to lose his license because the bigger Trumps neck pussy gets the more he acts like a vindictive 13 year old girl.
 
I was hoping for another Orange man bad thread , awesome .

I wish he sent billions to Iran that would of been better.
 
Back to pretending to give a shit about Khashoggi again, eh'? LOL.
 
"Look at him, he's hurt by your words", he says while pointing at mbs
 
Kitchener took 2 billion while in office the last time didn’t he? Pretty close association.
Kush personally played a role in the damage control over Khashoggi's murder, and also personally helped paved the way for weapons deals with the Saudi's.

The Saudi Sovreign Wealth Fund gave Kushner $2 billion 6 months after he left office.
 
