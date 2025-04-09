Economy Trump caves. 90 day pause on tarrifs

HockeyBjj

HockeyBjj

Saner heads finally got to Trump and he announced a 90 day pause on tarrif rollouts with no “deals” from other countries. What a massive foot shooting moment this was for nothing

www.cnbc.com

Trump raises China tariffs to 125% but announces 90-day pause for others: Live updates

President Donald Trump's tariffs are drawing swift retaliation from China, Canada and the European Union, deepening the global trade crisis.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com

Looks like China ones remain. But at least way it’s not trying to tariff the whole world at once like the moron tried. Industry specific or single country targeted tariffs can work as there’s still options then for importers.
 
So he's still going ahead with 125% tariffs on China, but giving everyone else a 90 day grace period?

Hmmm...
 
Not on China

Others still have the 10 percent and need to make a deal. It’s about cornering China now

I know all lefties are rooting for China
 
125% is pretty crazy but I never had a problem with tariffing China to try and slow down their economic growth. Tarrying other countries so importers can’t look to Vietnam or South Korea or other Asian markets for comprable goods or factory placement was the insane part
 
time to pretend you weren't crying about tariffs for the last week and Trump is actually a pussy for pausing them.
 
says the dumbass who thought the tariffs would bring back American manufacturing now seeing them cancelled as it was revealed they’re exactly as dumb as we all said they would be
 
They aren’t cancelled nor were they fully eliminated. They still sit at 10 percent .

Certainly not with the biggest culprit a of poaching American manufacturing. China. Those escalated.

And you still owe me an apology
 
Did you miss the part about it being a 90 day pause to negotiate?
 
Apparently the bond market was crashing, causing long term yields to go up which is what they are supposedly trying to bring down to restructure the debt.
 
"Weak cuck for pausing tariffs or idiot for thinking this was a good idea to begin with"

Two-Buttons.jpg
 
They will be back if they take this pause to mean they’re out of the woods on crafting deals more fair to the US

These pauses were for negotiations with all the countries who have reached out the last few days
 
Hahahhaha. You're not dumb enough to believe that are you? Just clinging to the bit right?
 
