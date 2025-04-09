HockeyBjj
Putting on the foil
Saner heads finally got to Trump and he announced a 90 day pause on tarrif rollouts with no “deals” from other countries. What a massive foot shooting moment this was for nothing
Looks like China ones remain. But at least way it’s not trying to tariff the whole world at once like the moron tried. Industry specific or single country targeted tariffs can work as there’s still options then for importers.
