Did Trump Get Caught Cheating at Golf? New Video Sparks Qs
And on Sunday, a video made the rounds on social media purporting to show Trump (and his caddy) caught in the act of cheating.
www.mediaite.com
As a golfer there is nothing worse than a dude that cheats at golf.
There is a saying Golf is not a game of honor it exposes it. I used to give Trump shit for driving his cart on the green but will give a pass on that now they announced his has swollen ankles.
Also Old Orange Cankles look like he could barely get out the golf cart in that video. Now I know why they won’t release Cankles medical record. At this point every time Cankles looks in a mirror he sees a shadow of a scythe.
Good news is Trump never plays holes over 16.