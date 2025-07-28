  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Crime Trump caught cheating at Golf in Scorland

www.mediaite.com

Did Trump Get Caught Cheating at Golf? New Video Sparks Qs

And on Sunday, a video made the rounds on social media purporting to show Trump (and his caddy) caught in the act of cheating.
He cheats like a mafia accountant,” Reilly wrote. “He cheats crazy. He cheats whether you’re watching or not. He cheats whether you like it or not.” Rick Reilly once wrote about Trump.
As a golfer there is nothing worse than a dude that cheats at golf.
There is a saying Golf is not a game of honor it exposes it. I used to give Trump shit for driving his cart on the green but will give a pass on that now they announced his has swollen ankles.
Also Old Orange Cankles look like he could barely get out the golf cart in that video. Now I know why they won’t release Cankles medical record. At this point every time Cankles looks in a mirror he sees a shadow of a scythe.
Good news is Trump never plays holes over 16.
 
