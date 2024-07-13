44nutman
Donald Trump campaign's McDonald's spending revealed
Trump's campaign spent over $35,000 on fast food and catering in the month of May,
www.newsweek.com
No wonder Trump has been looking extra sweaty at his Rallies. That fat fuck is spending $4700 in a month at Mickey D’s. I know he has staff but for that kind of money that is like 2000 god awful tasting burgers.
To quote Big Poppa Pump