Crime Trump campaign spending at McDonalds revealed

www.newsweek.com

Donald Trump campaign's McDonald's spending revealed

Trump's campaign spent over $35,000 on fast food and catering in the month of May,
No wonder Trump has been looking extra sweaty at his Rallies. That fat fuck is spending $4700 in a month at Mickey D’s. I know he has staff but<Steiner01> for that kind of money that is like 2000 god awful tasting burgers.
To quote Big Poppa Pump
 
www.newsweek.com

Common man's taste.... nice.
 
Another day, another freakout response thread from a guy who has made over four hundred political threads on a karate forum.

<{hughesimpress}>
 
When Trump yells 4 more years his arteries are like 2 max, Fatty.
 
