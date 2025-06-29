payton
Trump: "Bibi Netanyahu's trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero, who has done so much for the State (of Israel)"
"It was the United States of America that saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu,
Netanyahu welcomes president's 'heartfelt support'The Republican president described the case against the Israeli leader as a "witch-hunt," a term Mr Trump has frequently applied to US attempts to prosecute him and the same term Mr Netanyahu has used to describe his own long-running trial.
more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-06...ahu-s-corruption-trial-to-be-cancel/105466198