International Trump calls for Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial to be cancelled

Gn9Ssx6WAAA-h_e.jpg



Trump: "Bibi Netanyahu's trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero, who has done so much for the State (of Israel)"

"It was the United States of America that saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu,

Netanyahu welcomes president's 'heartfelt support'​

The Republican president described the case against the Israeli leader as a "witch-hunt," a term Mr Trump has frequently applied to US attempts to prosecute him and the same term Mr Netanyahu has used to describe his own long-running trial.


more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-06...ahu-s-corruption-trial-to-be-cancel/105466198
 
Bibi gone release those Epstein videos of Trump if Trump don't do his bidding
 
Shielding a war criminal, kind of like what Obama did for Bush and Cheney, how predictable for American presidents.
 
Mr Netanyahu is facing corruption charges relating to accepting luxury goods from billionaires in exchange for political favours, as well as attempting to negotiate more favourable coverage in two Israeli media outlets.

Birds of a feather. Also, war crimes.

Trump thinks investigations into actual criminal behavior are witch-hunts when it involves him or other white collar criminals that he cavorts with.

It's harder for me to fathom the brain leakage, terrible morals and/or ignorance it would take to still be supportive of him and this regime.

At least he hasn't worn a tan suit
 
“Trump: "Bibi Netanyahu's trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero, who has done so much for the State (of Israel)"

A Great Hero to Satan
 
deviake said:
It's harder for me to fathom the brain leakage, terrible morals and/or ignorance it would take to still be supportive of him and this regime.
Most people don’t like losing face and admitting they were wrong. Trump supporters can’t admit fault. They’re done. Its too late now. Doesn’t matter how bad their lives get, they’re in it till the end.
They can be standing in rags in a soup line, watching their family members get turned into pink goo to power Musk’s rockets, and they’ll still support Trump and blame Biden for it all.
 
He's played Princess Papaya Pussygrabber Porcini Pecker like a fiddle, it's been fun to see it unfold.
 
Voodoo_Child906 said:
Shielding a war criminal, kind of like what Obama did for Bush and Cheney, how predictable for American presidents.
There are a lot of considerably more aggressive than Benny and they are in Knesset. Like the same about senile Putin: a lot are not lesser senile than Putin, unfortunately.
Unfortunately also rich.

They easily might push for more tax % and duties payments than Bibi or Putin and tell that you should pay more because matushka and your personal life is under real threat.
Some missiles and drones landed somewhere just will increase motivation to pay. Russia, Israel or Iran doesn't makes any difference.

There are enemies, we will attempt to protect you from ( now ) direct threat and you ...will pay, anyway better than to sit in dirty wet trench....
 
payton said:
Most people don’t like losing face and admitting they were wrong. Trump supporters can’t admit fault. They’re done. Its too late now. Doesn’t matter how bad their lives get, they’re in it till the end.
They can be standing in rags in a soup line, watching their family members get turned into pink goo to power Musk’s rockets, and they’ll still support Trump and blame Biden for it all.
rofl this is quite the meltdown you are having... listen... the world doesn't began or end with Trump
 
As if we needed more confirmation Trump was bibi’s bitch

His supporters think he’s a tough guy. Just total delusion
 
Trump calling something a witch hunt is pretty much confirmation it's true for me at this point.
 
